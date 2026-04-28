Bombala Youth Booth Inc's drop-in centre in Caveat Street is now closed due to lack of finance and limited community support.

The Bombala Youth Booth is fully volunteer run with a committee dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive space for young people in the Bombala, Delegate and surrounding area.

The youth booth mission is to empower young people to grow, thrive and build the confidence and skills through diverse programs, community connections and ongoing support.

"After much consideration and deliberation, we have decided to close the centre," president/founder Bombala Youth Booth Inc., Nicole Mellon, said.

"The committee made this decision because it could no longer afford the building's ongoing costs without stronger community support. As a volunteer‑run group with no government funding, the rent and utilities became unsustainable.

"This closure is only of the building. Bombala Youth Booth Inc. will continue through school holiday programs and community‑based activities that don’t require a dedicated premises," Ms Mellon said.

"We sincerely thank all volunteers, and past and present committee members, for their hard work and commitment. Most importantly, we thank the young people and families who supported the space - they have always been at the heart of this project."

The youth booth presents young people with activities, such as craft, STEM exercises, community disco and movie nights, and a safe, secure place to meet friends. It also involved the youth in project fundraising by baking or selling raffle tickets for local street and market stalls, shows and other events.

"We saw about 30 youths drop in weekly, especially after school, during the school term. We were open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3pm to 6pm. The same applied during the holidays, but we were open from 10am to 4pm."

Ms Mellon said the impact outside of school holidays will be significant, as the centre provided a consistent, safe space for those not involved in organised sport or other activities.

"We are working on alternatives, but that dedicated space is now gone," she said.