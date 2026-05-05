Sophia Kalimeris, a beloved longtime Jindabyne resident whose life was defined by family, hard work, and a deep commitment to her community, has died aged 95.

Family and friends gathered at her resting place in the Jindabyne cemetery before joining others at the Jindabyne Brumby Bar to celebrate her life and bid their farewells.

Born in Gastouni, Ilia in Greece Sophia Kalimeris was one of five siblings and showed strength and compassion from a young age.

After the death of her mother, she took on a maternal role to care for her father and two siblings when she was just 14, a testament to the selflessness that characterised her life.

In 1961, driven by courage, determination and hope for a better future, she journeyed to Australia and began a new chapter with her husband, John Kalimeris, whom she married in 1961. The couple built a life together over more than 47 devoted years.

Arriving by ship to Sydney from Paraeus, Greece on 4 July, 1961 John picked Sophia up and drove to Cooma the few days to begin their lives together in Australia.

In their early Australian years, Sophia worked alongside her husband at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Cooma.

In 1965 they moved to Jindabyne, where they and their partners, Chris and Helen Panayiotopoulos, established the Snowy River Café and Johnny’s Tourist Shop.

The Snowy River Café and Johnny’s Tourist Shop were located in the Town Centre and were often the first shops to open in the centre. One of the oldest and most respected names in Jindabyne, the Barry’s, would often visit the shops and knew Sophia and Johnny as the loveliest people in Jindabyne.

Sonya Williams, daughter of the Panayiotopoulos’s said Sophia was very warm and obliging. Describing the town as very small back then, Sophia and John welcomed the entire community and became icons to everyone who knew them.

“I remember when I was little they used to gather the community together and do their Greek dancing and have community events,” Sonya said.

“During these events the whole place would always be a buzz of different people and different personalities, it was a small knit community and they were at the heart of it.”

Thomas Barry said the couple laid the foundation of Jindabyne as a community and helped give heart to the town.

“They were the type of people who came into a new community and knew no one, but worked very hard and soon became a staple in the community,” Mr Barry said.

“They did what they were there to do and were always so pleasant whenever you went to their shops. They would always give to their community and were people that the community came to rely on.”

These ventures were more than businesses; they were a testament to Sophia’s dedication, warmth and the strong sense of community she helped create.

Sophia was a devoted mother to her two children, Ourania and Arthur, and a proud grandmother to John and Sophocles (Sam). After John’s passing in 2008, she moved to Canberra, where she was lovingly cared for by her children. In her later years, she found joy in simple pleasure including relaxing in the sun, reading, singing, listening to Greek music, and cherished time with friends and family. Sophia Kalimeris will be remembered for her kindness, strength and the deep love she extended to family and community. Her legacy lives on in all who knew and loved her.