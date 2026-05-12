Supporting women and being a member of a dedicated and committed midwifery team are just two of the reasons why Cooma Hospital’s Gemma O’Sullivan chose a career in midwifery.

International Day of the Midwife was celebrated on Tuesday 5 May and each year this special day recognises the vital role midwives play in supporting women, babies and families.

This year Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) recognised the care and commitment of clinical midwifery consultant, Gemma O’Sullivan, who was announced as the recipient of the Midwifery Leadership Award for the organisation’s Excellence Awards.

Gemma, a midwife for 11 years, six of these at SNSWLHD, was nominated by her colleagues in recognition of her calm, inclusive and values–based leadership.

She is currently acting in the clinical midwifery role, which covers the whole district and is based out of Cooma.

“It was lovely to be recognised,” she said.

“Being a midwife is wonderful and I am very proud to be one.

“I think as midwives we’re generally just doing the work being midwives, and are very focussed on caring for the women and babies we look after, so it’s really nice to have that recognition and know the things we are doing are making a difference to the women and families in our community.”

A mother of two girls, aged four and two, Gemma has been juggling her role with SNSWLHD and looking after the family, a challenging but rewarding time in her life.

She is known for bringing people together, strengthening collaboration across services and supporting evidence–based, woman–centred care across Cooma’s maternity services.

“Being a midwife is really ensuring that women have the best outcome for their birth and for their babies,” Gemma said.

As clinical midwifery consultant, Gemma mentors and supports staff across the district, strengthens clinical governance and works closely with multi-disciplinary teams to improve safety, consistency and experience for women and families.

“My role at the moment is really around supporting midwifery unit managers, educators and staff on the floor, updating policies and guidelines and providing overall leadership and advice.

“For Cooma maternity I have helped them roll out the midwifery group practice which started in November last year for supporting their teams to provide continuity of care to the women,” she said.

“I have found it really rewarding to be able to make a difference across the board.

“As a midwife we focus on one-on-one, making a difference with that one woman that you’re caring for.

“But I see this role as being able to help influence all the women birthing in our communities for the better.

“I have a really wonderful team of midwives who are woman-centred and focussed on evidence-based, safe and compassionate care,” Gemma said.