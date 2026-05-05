The quiet, calm and reflective space of the Church of St Mary The Virgin, Gegedzerick, is available once again to the public after the completion of significant restoration work.

The church vision in “respecting the past and building the future” has been realised after a lengthy construction period, made possible through public donations and fundraising.

An official re-dedication ceremony is planned for 27 September to thank all those who played a role in restoring the church and providing the required funding for the extensive works to be carried out to the historic church, which incorporates the Gegedzerick Cemetery.

The project’s restoration has involved replacing external entry jamb and doors, repairing damaged and missing render, fixing sanctuary carpet, laying concrete slab (to replace white ant destroyed floor structure) and carpet, painting interior walls/exterior of doors and installing pews.

The Brooks family commissioned the construction of the Church of St Mary The Virgin which commenced in 1849 making it the second oldest church in the Snowy Monaro.

Construction progressed slowly and stopped completely when Richard Brooks, one of the first settlers in the area, died in 1885. During the late 1850s a trio of masons, Mawson, Potter and Scarlett, re-commenced work. By 1860 the church was ready for services but wasn’t completed until 1862. In 1867 it was consecrated by Bishop Thomas of Goulburn.

Church warden, Warren Brown, said white ant damaged floor structure necessitated a restoration to the historic church for it to remain open to the public.

“The church priced replacing the wooden floor and it was going to cost somewhere between $30,000 to $100,000 and we didn’t have that sort of money. For three years we did nothing, but at the end of this time, due to public and community interest, we asked the community for help,” Mr Brown said.

“One day the Minister in charge of All Saints was speaking at a men’s breakfast at St Leonards and some people approached him and said the church at Gegedzerick was built by family, and they were prepared to do something to help with funding the repairs.

“They had friends who were musicians, and they came down last year for a weekend to perform which raised about $1800.

“Then we had a service the next day, which raised about $600.

“We had given the Berridale community our BSB and account numbers and said if anyone would like to make a donation, they can do so,” Mr Brown said.

“All up, with the community donations added, we raised around $20,300.”

Mr Brown said it took just two to three months for the community to raise more than $20,000.

“The floor was removed, with a lot of help, and it was decided to replace it with concrete to ensure the floor lasts and is white ant-proof forever.

“What we have got now is something that respects the past, but preserves the future,” Mr Brown said.

A floating floor was not recommended, due to the church being off-square, and the requirement for a gap for expansion and contraction.

The church now has a new carpet finish providing a cosy, warm ambience. The remainder of the church restoration included the re-construction of four “penetential” pews from pieces of the original pews, preserved so people will know what they were like.

The walls where the original pews were built-in has been patched and every wall has been re-painted in a bright, stark white brightening the inside of the church.

“We’ve essentially finished - it has taken a considerable time - but there’s one more thing to be done to seal between the top of the wall and the rafters where birds are building nests in the eaves. In summer there was a lot of stuff coming inside,” Mr Brown said.

“I think the effort that’s been made in this church by an incredible number of people, and the community rising to the fore to provide the funds to do it, along with the church funds, has been great.

“We have preserved the integrity of the church forever,” he said.

The church provides a place where people can meditate and contemplate. It does not have a permanent congregation, however, the Berridale congregation uses the church once or twice a year.

“It’s always open and welcomes all. It is often used by people who have family buried - they can come into the church for quiet reflection. A bus company from Port Stephens brings people on tours to local churches and this is one of the church’s they regularly visit,” Mr Brown said.

“We restored the church because of its history, because the community wanted it and because people need a place to go and sit sometimes - just a quiet space, that’s its main function to support people who need it in times of sorrow and grief.”