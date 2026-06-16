The road-over-rail bridge on Thurrung Street in Cooma has been closed since the end of May and could be closed for two years.

Inspections by Transport for NSW’s contractor UGL Regional Linx (UGLRL) have revealed maintenance work is required on the bridge to ensure it remains safe for the community.

As a result, the bridge will be closed to all road vehicles while investigation, design and repair planning activities are carried out. UGLRL in a letter to residents said the bridge could be closed for up to two years.

Pedestrian and cyclist access to the bridge will be maintained.

Thurrung Street is a local road managed by Snowy Monaro Regional Council, and the council, Transport and UGLRL have been partnering to manage the traffic impacts.

Transport for NSW director, Sam Knight, said the inspections have confirmed the bridge requires work to ensure it continues to operate safely for the community.

“Following assessments, there will be more clarity about the next steps required to maintain this asset. We are committed to keeping the community up-to-date as this essential maintenance work progresses,” Mr Knight said.

“We understand this closure will cause some inconvenience for motorists and we thank the community for its patience while this work is carried out.”

Detours will be in place with access to and from the Monaro Highway available via Wangie Street, Yareen Road and Polo Flat Road.

Motorists are advised to allow an additional five minutes of travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.