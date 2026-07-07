If little Bo Peep has lost her sheep she may just find them being well cared for inside Cooma Correctional Centre.

Around 300 orphaned lambs have been hand-raised by inmates at this minimum-to-medium centre for men since a program to help drought-stricken farmers was established in 2019 by former Grounds Maintenance Overseer Julia Gilroy.

At the height of one of the Snowy Monaro region’s worst droughts, staff recognised a simple but powerful way they could help local farmers. As an experienced farmer, Ms Gilroy was aware of the difficulties faced raising lambs in harsh conditions

“The lambs are orphaned because their mothers have either died or are unable to feed them,” she said.

“So, by housing, feeding and caring for them, we’re taking some of the pressure off our graziers.”

The program has grown from an initial intake of 15 lambs in 2019 to an average of 40 at a time today, with more than 300 lambs given a second chance at life through the program, all taken care of around the clock by trained inmates, some lambs are as young as two days old.

Draft-free areas for sleeping, small feeds five times a day, and keeping the lambs warm are all essential, which means a willingness to be at the ‘baa’ and call of these bottle-fed babies.

Poddy lambs - young lambs that have been orphaned or rejected and must be hand-raised on milk - are quick to attach themselves to a human so the ability to reciprocate with positive attention is essential.

Manager of Industries at Cooma Correctional Centre, Mick Chesworth, believes the program delivers benefits for the lambs, farmers and inmates involved.

“The lambs spend around two months with us,” he said.

“Once they are of good health and weight they are returned to their farms where they can go on to live their best life.”

With 40 inmates trained through the life of the project so far, and fantastic local support – including the local CWA knitting jumpers to keep the lambs warm – farmers reach out to the centre when they need assistance with the lambs.

“We know that working with the animals is incredibly beneficial for the inmates,” Mr Chesworth said.

“It gives them responsibility, routine and a real sense purpose while they are in custody,”

“They feel a sense of pride in helping the community in a practical way and leave with transferable skills that can help them secure future employment.”

Just as Bo-Peep found her sheep and learnt her lesson about responsibility and fixing mistakes, so too the inmates gain valuable lessons in stepping up to help others and never giving up on themselves and their ability to turn things around.