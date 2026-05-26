Cooma Fire and Rescue personnel were kept on their toes at the recent Fire and Rescue NSW open day at the Massie Street station.

Families brought their children to see the fire trucks and modern equipment, enjoy a sausage and drink and take away a gift bag.

Adults had the opportunity to speak to firefighters about keeping homes safe from fire, especially through working smoke alarms, gaining valuable information on protecting their house and family, and how to book a free home fire safety visit ahead of winter.

Local crews can visit your home, provide crucial safety advice and even install a smoke alarm to protect community residents and their family.

Information on the risks relating to lithium-ion batteries and steps required to join FRNSW was also available.

The day is a popular annual event, held every May, offering practical safety advice and family-friendly activities.

The Cooma firefighters were pleased with the amount of interest in the day from members of the community.

“Open day is a terrific opportunity for our firefighters to interact with the community we serve,” FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, said.