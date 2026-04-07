On Sunday, 29 March in St Paul’s Anglican Church hall, there was loud and very appreciative applause for Cooma musicians and their program entitled ‘Music for the Dance’.

The concert began with a beautiful rendition of the Allemande from the Bach Cello Suite, played by Phil Horneman. This first half of the programme moved from Baroque to Classical and Romantic compositions with performances ranging from piano duos to clarinet solos, soprano solos to guitar duos.

The second half of the programme was devoted to Spanish flamenco, ballet, Argentine tango, English and Irish folk music and included piano solos, flute and clarinet, flute and guitar, violin solo and an Irish folk ensemble.

The highly talented pianists for this extensive concert were Glenyss Allen, Liz Sherlock, Tom Hong Phuc Dang, Anastasia Kulchak and Kate Alderman.

Also playing superbly were Allan and Lesley Spencer, classical guitar; Jane Wilkinson, flute; Judith Marriott, clarinet; Julia Horneman, violin and voice; Alex Strudwick, voice; Phil Horneman, cello and piano accompaniment; and the vivacious Stepping Out Ensemble of guitar, keyboard and mixed drums.

The concert was such a success the audience requested another performance by the talented musicians in the coming months.