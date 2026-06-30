After a successful debut in June, the Cooma Rotary Club is bringing its winter night market back to Centennial Park on Friday 3 July, perfectly timed for the start of NSW school holidays.

Running from 5pm to 8.30pm, the market promises another memorable evening filled with live music, delicious food, family entertainment and a fantastic selection of local stallholders.

The first winter night market received plenty of positive feedback from the community, with visitors praising the vibrant atmosphere, quality entertainment and the chance to enjoy Centennial Park on a winter evening.

Following the response, Rotary has decided to host a second market so locals and holidaymakers can experience it again.

Rotary Club of Cooma president and market manager, Joelle Azzopardi, said the club was thrilled with how the first event was received.

“We were overwhelmed by the support for our first Winter Night Market. The atmosphere was amazing, and so many people told us they hoped we’d do it again,” Ms Azzopardi said.

“With the NSW school holidays beginning, it seemed the perfect opportunity to bring everyone together for another great community evening and to welcome visitors to our region.”

Families will be delighted to see the return of the popular Berridale Blacksmith, demonstrating the traditional art of blacksmithing throughout the evening, along with the much-loved Kiandra Clydesdales, offering horse-drawn carriage rides departing from the Massie Street car park.

Adding to the fun, Riley from Riley’s Rodeo will be leading line dancing throughout the evening, inviting visitors of all ages to join in and learn a few country dance moves.

The evening will also showcase an incredible line-up of local musical talent, with performances by Kiera Disch, Bella Ward, The K Brothers and WND.

Visitors can browse a wonderful range of market stalls featuring handmade products, artisan goods, local produce and unique gifts, while enjoying a delicious variety of hot food, coffee and sweet treats. Whether you’re after dinner, dessert or a unique handmade gift, there will be something for everyone.

If you’re looking for dinner with friends, live local music, family entertainment or a relaxed evening browsing the market stalls, the winter night market offers something for everyone.