Cooma residents are being assured by Australia Post that mail delivery times are within an ‘expected timeframe’ since the Cooma Post Office was re-located to Centennial Plaza in Sharp Street.

The Monaro Post has spoken to locals who believe delivery times have been far too long and believe there should be post box inside the post office.

They have cited the lack of a pedestrian crossing, heavy traffic and winter weather as impediments to accessing the post box outside the Cooma Visitors Centre (CVC).

One resident posted mail to Queanbeyan on 20 March 2026, only to have it delivered 11 days later on April 4.

The mail was posted in the letter box outside the CVC.

Another resident posted mail to Canberra in the same letter box on 26 October 2025, with that mail being delivered on November 10.

Customers wanting to post mail while in the Post Office presently need to join a queue as there is no post box or drop-off area within the Post Office.

“Australia Post re-located the Cooma Post Office into Centennial Plaza in 2025 to provide a safe, accessible and central postal service premises for the Cooma community and our team members,” an Australia Post spokesperson said.

“We’re pleased to share the Post Office will introduce a dedicated drop off area for mail items to help reduce waiting times.

“We acknowledge the community feedback around the location of the street posting box on Sharp Street which is accessible via the pedestrian refuge.”

The spokesperson said community members can also drop off their post at the Post Office within the plaza, or use one of the other street posting boxes available in the area. Australia Post also said deliveries remain within the ‘expected’ timeframe.

“Our street posting boxes are cleared daily and transit times to locations such as Sydney remain within the expected timeframe of three to five days for delivery.”

Australia Post said the post boxes are cleared at about noon and said they were not aware of any delays.

According to Australia Post’s website, there are 10 SPBs in Cooma – one near the CVC, one in Bombala Street, another in Lambie Street and another in Vale Street outside Woolworths.

The other boxes are in Geebung Street at Polo Flat, Wangie Street, Mittagang Road, Bent Street, Mawson Street and 42 Sharp Street.

The post office in Cooma moved from the historic building on the corner of Vale and Massie Streets, where it had been located for many decades, to a shop front in Sharp Street as a temporary location while the permanent post office in Centennial Plaza was being renovated and fitted out.