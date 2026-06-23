Year 9 and 10 school students who took part in the Cooma SES youth internship program have been praised for their efforts.

The students, Blake Davis, Jessica Bennett, Olivia Nassar, Dylan Rowling and Barney Vidler, their families and members of the SES and community attended a presentation at the Polo Flat SES headquarters where the students received certificates and medals for completing the program.

This is the third year the Cooma SES unit has run the program, which is a statewide initiative.

The evening included a slideshow of what the students have done over the six-week program, a skills demonstration, the presentation and a light supper to conclude the event.

"It's a great opportunity to share with local youth what the SES is about, the skills, practice team work and to have some fun," Cooma-Monaro unit commander, Amy Steiger, said.

"It's not just about being interested in the SES, it's also learning about volunteering. They also focussed on team work and leadership, with some team building activities and its importance in the SES. Towards the end we were getting them to lead the team in some of the activities."

A range of skills were covered including sandbagging and storm damage, plus visits from St John Ambulance for first aid, Cooma paramedics and members of the Rural Fire Service - as an example of how the SES works with other agencies.

"With some of the rescue skills, the students were able to cut up a car and we also did land search, map reading and navigation on Radio Hill," Ms Steiger said.

"It's really exciting to share our skills and how the students worked together and grew as a team and I hope they got an understanding of what volunteering is like in their community.

"We appreciate the support from schools and parents to run the program. It has many beneficial outcomes not just for the participants, but we get a lot out of it seeing the students learn and the energy they have.

"It also raises awareness of what the SES does in the community."

Attending the presentation was Snowy Monaro Local Commander, Chief Inspector Malika Bailey, who acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the Cooma-Monaro unit to its community.

"You are in very good hands with the members of this unit, but not only that they give time to the young students and share their knowledge," she said.

Monaro High School student, Barney Vidler, enjoyed the youth internship experience and at 16 years of age has decided to join the service.

St Patrick's School students, Olivia Nassar and Jessica Bennett said the program was educational and fun.

"I enjoyed coming here on the nights of the program," Olivia said.

"It was super fun, I was really keen to go each time. The skills and friendships we made were great."