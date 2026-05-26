Cooma Pastoral and Agricultural Association president and cattle farmer, Rob Hain, is one of 10 nominees for the AgShows NSW 2026 Rising Star Award.

This award recognises emerging and mid-career leaders who are making a meaningful contribution to the agricultural show movement through initiative, leadership, fresh ideas and practical action within their show societies, communities and regions.

AgShows NSW said these individuals represent the future of agricultural shows, bringing energy, passion and innovation to ensure shows continue to grow and thrive for generations to come.

Mr Hain said he is proud to be recognised and praised the Cooma Pastorial and Agricultural Association committee for its hard work.

“I am honoured to receive the nomination for the AgShows NSW 2026 Rising Star Award,” Mr Hain said.

“I see the nomination as a reflection that what I am doing as my part of the Cooma Pastoral and Agricultural Association, is benefiting both our agricultural area and community.

“I am very grateful for the nomination, however it is also a reflection of the work put in by the Cooma Show committee. A small number of dedicated volunteers who organise and conduct the annual show every year, which in the recent years has gone from strength to strength.”

Mr Hain thanked Agshows NSW for running the awards.

“The AgShows NSW Rising Star Award is to highlight the effort put in by many across NSW to maintain a legacy of agricultural shows, a very important part of bringing together communities across the state,” he said.

Cooma Pastoral and Agricultural Association secretary, Danielle Mackay, said the association is proud to have nominated Mr Hain for the award.

“He was nominated in recognition of his dedication, passion and leadership of the Cooma Show,” Ms Mackay said.

“Over the past four years, Rob has been a practical leader, bringing fresh ideas to the committee and helping us deliver larger, successful shows.

“Congratulations to Rob, the committee thanks him for all his work,” Ms Mackay said.