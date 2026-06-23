Snowy Monaro health service staff were among those who received recognition as part of this year’s Southern NSW Local Health District annual Excellence Awards.

Taking out the honours at a local level in the team category under the Chief Executive’s Award was: Elevating Surgical Services Project, Cooma and South East Regional Hospitals led by Monica Alcock and Rochelle Woolf.

The other local recipient was for The Keeping People Healthy Award which was presented to Bombala “Getting better with age” event, Population Health, under team leader Jennifer Mozina.

This year’s nominations highlighted the dedication and professionalism of staff from across the district’s diverse services and locations.

The awards presentation was held last week at the Bicentennial Hall in Queanbeyan, and recognised staff achievements in safety, innovation, sustainability, workplace culture and patient care across 23 categories. Southern NSW Local Health District’s chief executive, Margaret Bennett, presented the chief executive’s award to the elevating surgical services project, Cooma and South East Regional Hospitals. She said this project stood out across all award categories and demonstrated exceptional commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people of Southern NSW.

“It recognised the project team’s contribution in strengthening culture, improving care and supporting the long-term success of the organisation,” she said.

“Excellence in healthcare is not a single moment, but the result of consistent dedication, compassion and collaboration across our teams,” Ms Bennett said.

“Behind every nomination is a story of care, leadership and commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred services. By recognising excellence, we continue to build a culture where people feel valued, supported and inspired to do their best work.”

Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, has congratulated local health service award recipients.

“Recognising excellence helps strengthen our shared commitment to delivering the best possible care, close to home for our community,” he said.

Nursing awards were also acknowledged at the awards event but had been announced and presented earlier. Gemma O’Sullivan had received the Midwifery Leadership Award - Clinical Midwifery Consultant and Courtney Hughes – New to Practice Nurse of the Year - based in ED at Cooma Hospital. As part of the event, the Cooma Hospital choir performed and received a standing ovation after singing a rendition of Great Southern Land by Icehouse.