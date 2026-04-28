Sub-contractors working on the Cooma and Bombala pool upgrade projects say they are still owed tens of thousands of dollars for work completed more than six months ago.

Multiple Cooma businesses working for principal contractor, Dalski, said payments from the company stopped in November. In the months since, local business owners, one owed more than $100,000, have called on Dalski and Snowy Monaro Regional Council to front up and pay them for their work.

Site works ceased at both pools in late December, prompting calls from sub-contractors and the community for council to take action.

Luke Clarence of Clarence Contracting said he is owed more than $20,000.

He has been in regular contact with other sub-contractors out of pocket, often working on the same jobs in the region, and said council needs to ‘do the right thing’.

“We’ve been told by council it’s up to Dalksi to pay us, as we were working for them,” Mr Clarence said.

“When the work started everything was going along fine and then the payments virtually stopped overnight last November.

“I understand it’s the contractor who hasn’t paid us but we believe council should pay us what we are owed, or at least some of our costs.”

Council voted earlier this month to terminate Dalski’s contract and take control of the delayed projects.

“Work will resume on the two projects as soon as possible. Approximately four months’ worth of work is required to complete the upgrades and renovations at each site,” a council spokesperson said.

Some sub-contractors have been paid for their work post both projects coming to a halt at the start of the year.

Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 30 April in the Cooma council chambers to discuss the pool upgrades, funding arrangements and community concerns around the Bombala pool.

The meeting has been requested by deputy mayor, Cr Tricia Hopkins, and Cr Bob Stewart.

At this month’s council meeting, Bombala pool operator, Paul Perkins addressed councillors over his concerns about the pool’s current design.

Mr Perkins is calling on council to put pool users’ safety first and proceed with a ‘wet-edge’ design.

Mr Perkins said he is worried for the safety of swimmers if council continues with its current plan of an internal gutter concept.

Council is planning for an approximate 400mm vertical separation between the pool edge (deck level) and the water surface.

“This issue is more than a construction matter, it’s about safety,” Mr Perkins said.

“The current design will create a blind spot for lifeguards and will reduce lifeguard’s response to people requiring help.”

The meeting starts at 1pm in the Cooma office council chambers and will be live-streamed on its website.