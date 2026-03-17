Volunteers from the Cooma RSL Sub-Branch, supported by local business J & M Waste, dedicated a recent Sunday to one of Australia’s most enduring environmental initiatives, Clean-Up Australia Day.

For 35 years, Clean-Up Australia has empowered communities to take practical action to protect their local environment, and this year, the Cooma RSL Sub-Branch proudly joined that effort.

The sub-branch’s participation reflects its long-standing commitment to serving the community beyond commemorative events.

“It was great to see local veterans give up their Sunday to clean up our community,” Sub-branch secretary, Boston White, said.

“Local residents are welcome to join the Sub-branch as affiliates and encouraged their involvement in the branch and future events.”

Throughout the year, the Cooma RSL Sub-branch delivers programs that preserve local service histories, strengthen connections between veterans and the broader community, and promote awareness and respect for the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

Supporting Clean Up Australia Day is a natural extension of this mission. Australia currently produces 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste each year around 100 kilograms per

person.

Only 13 per cent of this plastic is recovered, while 84 per cent ends up in landfill. Even more concerning, an estimated 130,000 tonnes of plastic enter the marine environment annually.

Against this backdrop, the Cooma RSL Sub-Branch is taking practical steps to improve the local environment and prepare Memorial Drive for the upcoming ANZAC Day commemorations.

The Cooma RSL Sub-Branch encourages all residents to get involved next year.

“As a branch affiliate, you can directly support and honour local veterans, support the community, and, on future Clean Up Australia Day events, help keep the community clean and welcoming,” Mr White said.

The sub-branch is preparing for its ANZAC Day commemorations. The branch has opened nominations for its ANZAC of the year, an award recognising a community-minded individual in the Cooma-Monaro district.

Nominations close on 17 April. They can be submitted to Cooma-MonaroSB@rslnsw.org.au.