The generous staff and management of Woolworths Supermarket in Cooma have assisted the Monaro Committee for Cancer Research (mcCr) committee in its efforts to create a new cancer unit in Cooma.

The fund raising began as a staff initiative to raise money for the mcCr, and within two weeks, staff donations had totalled $600.

Co-ordinator of the fundraiser, Marietta Corey, then asked Woolworths if the company would support the campaign and was allowed to put together a shopping trolley of food and other items for a raffle.

This then raised $4000 to go to mcCr. The lucky winner of the raffle was Peter Quodling.

Last Thursday, Woolworths staff were able to present the $4000 cheque to members of the mcCr committee.

Vice president Julie Barron, was very thankful of the donation and complimented Marietta and other members of the staff for their generosity.

Marietta said she was happy to help and would do something similar in the future.