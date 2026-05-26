Years spent breaking through barriers and navigating the inherent challenges of working in a small town have established Cathy Guion, the Y NSW youth programs co-ordinator Cooma, as a trusted presence within the community.

For young people living in the region, disclosing their personal challenges carries a risk.

“Someone always knows someone, so it’s hard for young people to ask for help due to the concern of who might find out,” Cathy said.

It’s one of the complexities of delivering services in a regional community. But Cathy, who moved to Cooma 22 years ago after seeking a change of pace for her family, has

played a pivotal role in establishing Y Space Cooma as a hub of connection, support and belonging.

A youth centre for young people aged 12-17, Y Space Cooma supports young people experiencing situations such as homelessness, financial difficulty, disengagement from

education and training, employment support or family breakdown.

Here, young people can also access resources, referrals, life skill workshops and school holiday programs.

When Cathy first started, the centre – known then as The Hub – 'had a bad name around town'.

“It’s where all the naughty kids went and we spent years changing the perception within the community, which was hard as we pre-dominantly did and still do work with the pointy end of the scale of young people,” she said.

“The centre was dated, no furniture matched, the walls were horrible colours, but the young people loved it and it was their place.

"Just before COVID, we were lucky with a grant that council got for a revamp of the centre, which gave us an opportunity to change the name to Y Space and give the centre a whole new feel."

This helped change the centre’s reputation, Cathy said, and over the years, it’s seen many young people walk through its doors.

Cathy said not one day is the same.

“We have tears, laughter, broken hearts, new boyfriends and girlfriends, really loud, horrible music to good old 70s and 80s tunes. Not a day goes by that I don't get greeted

with a smile or ‘guess what happened today’,” she said.

“Don't get me wrong, when I get home some days, I'm wiped out and feeling my 50+ years (it's a guessing game as to how old I am with the kids). But they keep me energised and I learn new things from them on a regular basis.”

The lessons ring true in their simplicity.

“The young people have taught me not to take life so seriously. The sun will set and come back up, and a new day will commence,” Cathy said.

“I have learnt to have patience, not just with the young people but also with the decision makers. I have also developed good boundaries, which the young people do respect.

"Living and working in a small town, it's a necessity.”

When asked about some of the moments that have moved or inspired her over the years, Cathy said there are too many to count.

“Over the years, I have seen the positive changes that young people have made," she said.

"These positive moments include from getting into uni and then getting a job as a primary school teacher, to my young people who are still linked with our Youth Parliament and are supporting young people to thrive, to them becoming parents and breaking the cycle of family violence."

Having played an important role in these transformative moments, it seems only natural that Cathy has earned the title of ‘Queen of Cooma’, but there’s a strong sense of

humility in accepting this community crown.

“I have a young person that calls me Queen when she comes in, so I sort of just laugh about the title. I think it's more the years of being in this role that has established me in the community and the young people's worlds,” she said.

“I'm okay being able to represent the Y within our community but also being that fun youth worker who has their backs and can laugh with them and, when needed, have that serious discussion with them.”