The Industrial Relations Commissioner has heard that Snowy Monaro Regional Councillor, Andrew Thaler, allegedly called council CEO, Noreen Vu, a ‘silly little bitch’, a ‘liar’ and ‘a corrupt, bullying psychopath’.

The Development and Environmental Professionals’ Association has lodged an application for a stop bullying order on behalf of Ms Vu against Cr Thaler in the Industrial Relations Court.

On Tuesday 2 June, Cr Thaler gave evidence before Industrial Relations Commissioner, Christopher Muir. Cr Thaler was asked by lawyer representing DEPA, Ian Latham, if he believed multiple comments about Ms Vu amounted to bullying.

“You said Noreen Vu is a bullying psychopath, didn’t you,” Mr Latham said.

“You said she was a ‘sick, sick disgusting woman and a f****** witch’.”

Mr Latham read out transcripts from social media videos uploaded and prepared by Cr Thaler. Mr Latham alleged Cr Thaler’s repeated swearing towards Ms Vu amounts to bullying. Cr Thaler admitted to using the above words to describe Ms Vu but asked the court to consider the context behind his words, claiming Ms Vu had made derogatory accusations against him.

Ms Vu and Mr Latham denied these accusations.

“You’ve admitted today you swear at Ms Vu and abused her repeatedly over the internet,” Mr Latham said.

Cr Thaler replied, saying Ms Vu had abused him and this is not the 1800s.

Later in the day’s proceedings, Ms Vu was cross-examined by Cr Thaler’s lawyer, Sharangan Maheswaran.

Mr Maheswaran asked Ms Vu what she believes constitutes intimidation. He argued Cr Thaler’s criticism does not amount to bullying.

Ms Vu said repeated accusations can amount to bullying.

In their closing remarks, Mr Latham said Cr Thaler was a poor witness and some of his comments were ‘grossly offensive’. He said the DEPA application doesn’t say criticism is not allowed, it is rather about ‘repeated and unreasonable conduct’.

Additional written submissions will be received by Commissioner Christopher Muir before 12 June with a judgement to follow.

Cr Thaler is set to return to the council table this week for his first meeting since a three-month suspension from office ended in May.

He resumed the role of elected councillor on Sunday 24 May.

The Secretary of the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure originally ordered Cr Thaler’s suspension in October 2025 for failing to comply with an order issued by the Department Deputy Secretary and for breaches of the Council Code of Conduct.

Cr Thaler lodged an appeal of his suspension with the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) in late 2025, with the suspension order placed on hold until NCAT proceedings concluded in late February 2026.

The three-month suspension period came into effect Monday 23 February.