Jindabyne’s Dakota Clark, an emerging artist known for her evocative work, swept this year’s Easter Art Show, collecting a string of top honours.

With nearly 500 votes cast across 115 pieces, Dakota’s piece ‘Ski Chic’ took home the viewer’s choice award for 2026, while other entries earned prestigious titles from judges and sponsoring organisations.

Dakota said she feels incredibly grateful that others appreciate her craft and enjoy her paintings the same way that she does.

“It’s a scary thing to spend hours on my works without certainty how people will perceive them, so the feeling is extremely rewarding and motivates me by giving me the confidence to keep going,” she said.

“The ‘viewer’s choice’ award was a shock and a huge accomplishment for me as I have never won that prize before. I remember becoming close last year but fell short, so this award always felt like a bit of a challenge.

“It also feels so rewarding to me because it is about how the public perceive my work, not only restricted to the opinion of the judges. It is so exciting to know that so many people loved seeing my art.”

Among the many pieces Dakota entered the show this year her personal favourite piece was ‘Jibaro’.

Dakota said she didn’t intend for Jibaro to be shown at the art show, let alone get the attention that it did.

“I painted it purely because I felt inspired to experiment with new ways to manipulate colour and I knew immediately after I finished the painting that it was unique from anything I have ever created,” Dakota said.

“I still find myself reflecting on that work for inspiration and a reminder to let myself create without the fear of error and that my best creations come from times when there are no expectations for myself.”

Receiving an impressive four awards, one piece receiving two, the award that meant the most to her was the viewers choice describing it as a shocking and meaningful validation since it reflects how the public responds to her work.

Dakota shared a glimpse into her artistic journey, noting she has always toyed with art and felt driven to improve with each piece.

A commissioned ‘snowscape’ piece from a family friend helped her realise the potential market for her style and the impact her work could have on people.

Dakota said she loves painting and not stopping any time soon.

“I hope to use my creative eye for bigger opportunities as well, I would love to share my creative visions in an artistic director or creative director position,” Dakota said.

“Not sure entirely what I will get up too in the future but I’m sure that creativity will always be in my life.”

So, what’s next for Dakota now that the art show is over? She said she would love to keep commissioning custom pieces for people.

The Art Show judges recognised Dakota’s range and potential by awarding her with the ‘Best in Show Youth’, Emerging Artist and Best in Category Youth awards, while the community gave awarded her the ‘viewer’s choice’.

Dakota’s piece ‘Brumbies’ won two separate awards including ‘Best in Show Youth’ and the Emerging Artist Award, the judges described the piece as beautifully observed with a balanced blend of technical skill and expressiveness.

In the Youth category (Secondary Painting), “Jibaro” was praised for its expressive and technical depth.

Voter feedback echoed the enthusiasm surrounding Dakota’s work, with comments such as “Amazing work, Dakota — I can feel that scene,” and “So impressed by Dakota’s pieces in the art show — a worthy winner.”

The Jindabyne Lions Club, which runs the annual event, was thanked by Dakota for hosting a showcase that highlighted regional talent and celebrated artists across the area.