The future of the Snowy River Hostel is set to be decided at the August Snowy Monaro Regional Council meeting, marking a critical point for a community that has spent two years fighting to save its local aged care facility.

While the meeting should deliver a final outcome, the path toward re-opening the facility has been marred by many delays, resulting in significant loss of momentum among the hostel committee members.

The hostel officially closed its doors in March 2024, but the push to revive the facility began long before the final resident left.

In February, a town hall meeting in Berridale drew more than 100 residents to discuss alternative management models that would remove the asset from council control.

During these discussions, two primary proposals were presented by Currawarna Assisted Living Limited and Monaro Community First.

The community voted in favor of the Currawarna method, seeing it as the most viable pathway to restoring the hostel.

Following that vote, a dedicated committee began working alongside council and Currawarna to transition the hostel into the new operational phase.

Committee member, Cheryl Mould, discussed the group’s support for the Currawarna model during council’s May meeting.

At that time, supporters were optimistic the facility was finally on a path to eventually re-opening.

However, progress has since stalled after the committee was instructed by council to halt all fundraising efforts and grant applications until council conducts its due diligence and assessment of the Currawarna proposal.

Committee members have expressed their disappointment regarding the lack of communication from council since the May meeting.

The prolonged waiting has taken a toll on the group with nearly half of the committee stepping down, citing a loss of drive and momentum.