Monaro High School’s production of ‘Masquerade’ was a delightful and imaginative theatrical experience.

Students from across Year 7 to Year 12 worked hard together to bring the story to life on the MHS Performing Arts Centre stage last week.

From set and costume design, sound and lighting decisions, acting and directing roles, the students were able to experience what is involved in putting together a live production.

“I am very proud of all the students, and the staff, who were involved in putting this production together,” principal James Armitage said.

“They have shown tremendous creativity, dedication and teamwork to put this together. It is months of hard work and it was wonderful to see so many in the audience, supporting the students.”

From the opening scene, the audience was drawn into a vibrant and atmospheric performance, brought to life by strong characterisation and confident stage presence. At the centre of the story were Tessa, played by Emily Anderson and her son Joe, played by Lucas Boots.

They portrayed a touching relationship, and while Tessa read the tale of Masquerade to help brighten Joe’s time in hospital, the audiences were transported into a wondrous world of riddles, hidden treasure and unforgettable characters.

Leading the adventure was the lovable and bumbling Jack Hare, played by Clementine Battye, who embarked on a race against time to deliver a message of love from the moon to the sun.

Her energetic performance captivated audiences and provided many of the production’s funniest moments.

Equally impressive were the performances of The Moon, played by Willow Joyce, and The Sun, played by Zac Dowd, whose portrayals brought warmth, emotion, and depth to the story.

Other memorable characters included The Practical Man, played by Isla Hick; Penny Pockets, played by Josie Holfter; Tara Treetops, played by Poppy Dunkerley; Craw, played by Kaydence Van Steenis; Dancing Pig, played by Lilyana Rowling; The Man Who Plays the Music That Makes the World Go Round, played by Jarrah Riley; Dawn, played by Lucia Alvarado Rojas; Nurse, played by Janice Bond; Fish, played by Patrick Barrett and the Barbershop Quartet (Barber Bob, Barber Bill and Barber Barbara), played by Chelsea Olguin, Erin Williams and Caitlyn Clode.

The cast demonstrated outstanding commitment to their roles, bringing to life both the whimsical world of Jack Hare’s quest and the emotional journey of Tessa and Joe with confidence and authenticity.

Particularly moving were the scenes shared between Tessa and Joe, which reminded audiences of the importance of family, resilience and the comfort that stories can provide during difficult times.

Behind the scenes, the production was supported by an excellent stage crew who ensured seamless scene transitions, effective set changes, and smooth technical operation throughout the performance.

The production’s success was underpinned by the exceptional leadership of the artistic director, Amelie Battye and technical director, Ketzia Leadbitter.

Together, the artistic and technical directors provided the creative and practical backbone of the production, working collaboratively to deliver a cohesive, engaging, and highly memorable theatrical experience.

Masquerade was a memorable and highly successful school production that celebrated the talent and hard work of the entire Monaro High School community.