The Cooma Devils Angels put together two excellent performances at the Southern Tablelands/Monaro women’s 10s gala day in Goulburn.

Travelling with just 11 players, the Devils Angels’ determination and commitment came to the fore. The side put on an attacking display in game one to defeat Goulburn 34-10.

Emily Quodling and Jessica Norris crossed for two tries each, while Danielle Barron and Mischa Carnell also found the try line.

A close second game saw the Devils Angels narrowly lose to Uni-North Owls 33-31. In a gripping contest, both sides scored five tries.

Quodling again scored two tries, whole Norris, Carnell and Barron found their way across the line for five-pointers.

The Devils Angels have the bye this weekend before taking on local rivals and last year’s premiers, the Jindabyne Miss Piggies. It will be the first time the sides have played each other since last season’s thrilling grand final.

The Cooma Red Devils faced a tough contest in Yass for the first encounter in the Gordon Litchfield Boots n All trophy.

Yass ran in five tries to the Red Devils three to win 33-21. The Red Devils’ best were Darcy Larritt, Nico Mclean, Joshua Harkness and Fletcher Wright.

Tries were scored by Larritt, Jake Quodling and Hunter Caldwell.

The Red Devils take on the Australian Defence Force Academy at 2.30pm this Saturday at Rotary Oval.