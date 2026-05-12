The Cooma Red Devils and Jindabyne Miss Piggies have registered commanding wins in the latest round of Southern Tablelands/Monaro rugby union.

The Red Devils snapped a three game losing streak to defeat the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) 45-24.

Playing in front of their home supporters, the Red Devils celebrated Edwin ingram’s 150th match for the club in style. Ingram had the honour of leading the side onto Rotary Oval.

Last season’s premiers put together arguably their best performance of the season, running in seven trues against ADFA.

Flanker Fletcher Wright was dominant in the ruck and with ball in hand to be awarded player of the match. Hooker Tom Walker impressed in just his second match with the club, producing a number of tough runs and showing his technical nous at hooker.

Young gun, Hunter Caldwell, was one of the Red Devils best in the side’s second win of the season. Caldwell who has played at fullback, scrum half and now flyhalf this year, guided the team around the park.

Caldwell’s booming right boot ensured the Red Devils spent the majority of the match inside ADFA’s half.

The Red Devils head to Crookwell this weekend where a win will secure the James Cup and a place back in the top four.

The Jindabyne Miss Piggies are yet to lose a game this season and were rarely troubled in their 88-0 win over Bungendore.

Bungendore’s strong forward pack found it hard to break through the Miss Piggies defence, and almost each opportunity the homeside attacked they scored.

A large crowd was on hand at John Connors Oval to watch the Miss Piggies and Bushpigs in action.

A tough Bungendore side ran out winners 59-29.

Both Jindabyne senior teams are back at home this weekend with the Miss Piggies and Devils Angels facing off for the first time since last year’s grand final.