Snowy Monaro Regional Council is expected to place its draft suite of integrated planning and reporting documents, which include the 2026/27 operational plan and 2026/27 fees and charges, on public exhibition when council meets this week.

Councillors will vote on placing the suite of documents out for community feedback at this Thursday’s ordinary meeting in Bombala.

Within the draft operational plan, key projects across the next 12 months include the rollout of the ‘quality service performance (QSP) program’, $12.30 million in water and wastewater capital works, and about $11 million spent on the region’s rural and urban roads.

The QSP program is the continuation of the previous ‘towards excellent’ program, designed to improve council’s service planning and delivery; and leadership, culture and customer service.

“A significant change program is planned to move the council from its current fragmented, manual and reactive systems. The QSP will require implementation of new tools, developing existing tools and a total change to the way of working for the organisation,” part of the council business paper said.

In his mayor’s message in the draft operational plan, Cr Chris Hanna said it’s important council continues to deliver the QSP program.

“Under the QSP program this year, we will see work more from the planning and preparation and into implementation of systems to support improved works scheduling and tracking of the various requests for service that come in from the community,” Cr Hanna said.

“Work will also start on looking at how these systems support the community members contacting council to improve on the way we respond and inform people in response to their contacts.

“As well as helping the organisation track what is being done and how it is done, the new systems should also help inform the community about the work needed to provide the many services council provides.”

Council said it expects to complete more than $12 million worth of wastewater and water capital upgrades.

Some of the larger projects include: completing construction of the Cooma Snowy reservoir at a cost of $2.63m, undertake a water mains replacement program to the tune of $1m, sewer pump station improvements for $1.20m and raw water pump station improvements, set to cost $2.1m.

“This is also targeting infrastructure that is old and in need of replacement or refurbishment. If these assets are not renewed we will have problems in supplying water and collecting wastewater for residents over time,” Cr Hanna said.

“As with the road network, there is a substantial amount of assets that are needed to provide these services, with 574 kilometres of mains, 42 pump stations, 34 reservoirs and 12 treatment plants needed to provide our current services.”

Withing the suite of documents, are the proposed fees and charges for the next financial year. Within the council meeting business paper, council has identified fees increasing by more than eight per cent.

The food premises administration fee for businesses with six or more food handlers will increase from $800 to $1170. Council said the increase is in line with the statutory fee set under the Food Regulation 2025 Act.

If approved for exhibition, feedback is accpeted from 20 April to 18 May.