The extensive renovations to the Cooma Ex-services Club are well and truly underway, creating a busy but exciting time for the club.

The club has a different feel to it while these renovations are taking place.

Club members and guests can still enjoy a bistro meal and be served by the same friendly faces, but with a slightly different setup.

Club CEO, Kade Morrell, said staff appreciate everyone’s patience throughout the renovations.

“The renovations are going well,” Mr Morrell said.

“Structural steel work was installed last week and this week the lower ground floor slab will be laid for the new cellar.

“Once that’s done the builders will be continuing work on the ground floor level extensions. Then they will finish off the club’s external walls and start working inside over the next couple of months.”

Mr Morrell said the project is slightly behind schedule due to a couple of issues that needed to be resolved.

“Now we are out of the ground though, things are going pretty smoothly.

“The main lounge is closed but the club’s still open and available for meals seven days a week,” Mr Morrell said.

The temporary kitchen is up and running. Lunch is from Monday to Sunday 11.30am – 2pm; dinner is Monday, Tuesday and Sunday from 5pm – 8.30pm, Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm – 9pm.

“What’s closed off now, which is stage one, should open at the end of next January and the completion date for stage two will be in about 12 months’ time,” he said.

“It will be a brand new facility and will be good for all our members.

“If you’ve got any questions or need a hand, don’t hesitate to give us a call, our team is always happy to help,” Mr Morrell said.