Excitement is building ahead of the Jindabyne Lions Club Easter Art Show and Sale for 2026.

Art show and sale opening night will be held at the Jindabyne Memorial Hall on Thursday, 2 April from 6pm. Tickets are available at the door only $20 per adult and $15 for concession or students.

Entry includes CWA canapes, a drink from the bar, announcement of award winners, entertainment and a first chance to see and buy pieces on display. A great way to start the Easter break.

The art show and sale general exhibit starts on Friday, 3 April and runs to Monday 6 April. Each day is open between 9am to 5pm (to 1pm Monday).

All art works exhibited are on sale. This is the perfect time to spend quality culture time browsing the art works at the art show and will certainly be something to look forward to over the Easter weekend.

Categories for the adult section include: oil, acrylic, water colour, drawing, pastel, mixed media, photography, sculpture, craft and print making.

Categories for secondary youth and primary youth include: painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, craft and mixed media. Prizes are awarded for each category.

This year’s tribute artist display is by Pauline Syron-Coxon who will be at the opening night and visiting over the weekend. The Lions Club is excited to have Pauline support the art show.

“Sponsorship is always appreciated, especially during these tough economic times,” art show and sale committee member, Nira Windeatt, said.

“To help with the hall hire fee, which is our major expense we received a Boco Rock grant this year. We are very grateful to all this year’s sponsors for their generosity and support.”

Nira said the event is a wonderful example of what a community can achieve when working together.

“Artworks for the Jindabyne Lions Club Art Show and Sale come from all over the region and the variation and quality always impresses the judges,” Nira said.

“This is a wonderful community driven event that gives our local students and adults a chance to show off their artistic talents and add to the area’s art and culture offer. The photography section is a very popular category especially as we have such a beautiful area to photograph.

“The Jindabyne Lions Club strives to provide events that are inclusive and help bring our community together. Come along and help us help our community.”

Sponsors of the event are: Brumby Bar & Grill, Jindabyne Escape Rooms, Jindabyne Mitre 10, Australian Land Co. – Mountainside, Nuggets Crossing Partell and Assoc., Takayama Restaurant Bar, Wild Brumby Distillery, Crackenback Farm, Woolworths, Banjo Paterson Inn, Oaks Lake Crackenback Resort, Yuruga Design & Construction, Perisher, Jindabyne Bowling and Sports Club, Forbes Stynes Property, Monaro Media Group, Shut the Gate, Jindabyne Real Estate, Kosciuszko Thredbo, Sticky Fingerz, South East Arts, Kunama Gallery, Gav Fines Auto, Doppelmayr. GP Plumbing, Emporium Jindabyne, Nimmitabel Bakery Jindabyne and Birchwood Café.