Airing live on Channel 7 on Monday, 6 April, Jindabyne's own singing star, Kesha Oayda performed with her father Nolen Oayda in a moving and emotional performance, earning a standing ovation from judges Marcia Hines, Kyle Sandilands and Amy Shark.

Securing her a spot in the top six featuring in a special Heroes and Tributes episode, Kesha sang 'The Climb by Miley Cyrus' as a tribute to her dad.

Nolen played the guitar on the stage while Kesha gives a stunning performance, one that brought the judges to tears.

Kesha full of emotion after the performance said her dad has been to every single gig she has ever played. We love to hang out and jam together.”

"I’ve seen my dad push his music aside to make room for mine. He’s right there when I need him," she said.

"I love my dad with every bone in my body. He’s the reason I do this. I don’t think I will ever forget this. It was very, very special.

"my dad’s been to every gig since I was 8. He's our unpaid roadie.”

Nolen, holding back tears said, "I really feel privileged to do that with her, to see her thrive. I’m so proud.”

"To see her make reality of out a dream and to be on stage with and see her journey, it’s just mind-blowing.”

The judges praised the tribute performance with a standing ovation describing Kesha's voice as velvety and unique.

"I can’t imagine anything bigger and more emotional than what you just did with your dad. I’m so proud of the two of you," judge Marcia said,

“He’s your secret weapon, this life can be stressful…. If you have just one person in your corner who can make you that calm before you perform, you are so lucky,” judge Amy Shark said.

The Jindabyne and Snowy Monaro community is backing Kesha for the win, as many businesses and locals cover the town in Kesha posters encouraging everyone to send their votes in to get Kesha through that last performance and take home the title of the 2026 Australian Idol winner.

Australian Idol continued on Monday, 13 April, with the winner being announced on Tuesday, 14 April on Seven and 7plus with a live results show where Australia’s vote determined the Australian Idol grand finale winner.