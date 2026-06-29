Snowy Monaro Regional Council has voted to initiate a 28-day community consultation process to address long-standing concerns regarding missing infrastructure within the Alpine Sands subdivision in East Jindabyne.

The decision made at the last council meeting follows an internal review, which confirmed that essential landscaping, street trees, and footpaths - originally mandated as conditions of development consent - were never installed during the construction of the estate’s various stages.

The issue centres on the Alpine Sands development, a four-stage project (stages 1, 2, 3A, and 3B) that has seen significant residential growth over several years.

Despite the legal requirements set out in the original development approvals, a recent audit revealed that subdivision certificates were issued by the council without the completion of required landscape plans or the installation of pedestrian infrastructure.

Furthermore, no financial bonds were secured at the time to ensure the works would be finished by the developers, leaving a significant infrastructure deficit as the neighborhood matured.

In a move toward transparency and rectification, council staff proposed a staged approach to determine a practical path forward.

The primary objective is to establish a uniform standard for the estate, which currently suffers from inconsistent amenities across its different phases.

During the public forum, a resident of East Jindabyne and member of the Jindabyne East Residents Committee, Margaret McKinnon, spoke strongly in favour of the recommendation to bring plans to the community for a consultation period.

“Footpaths in this area are very important. The roads are windy, kerbs are cluttered with trailers, boats, cars and caravans, and there really is a pedestrian safety issue in this part of East Jindabyne,” Ms McKinnon said.

“This has been a long-standing issue and we’ve been in council regarding this particular issue, pedestrian safety in general, for a long time and it is time to resolve this once and for all.

“These footpaths will fill in a missing link between the shared trail around the lakeside, down to the foreshore and into the residential areas.”

Ms McKinnon highlighted the practical implications of the missing infrastructure, noting that the suburb’s layout and current street usage have created a pressing need for dedicated pedestrian paths.

Beyond safety, Ms. McKinnon mentioned that the proposed street trees are vital for environmental amenity, providing “shade and shelter to what is a very exposed west-facing, high-wind, high-sun suburb.”

Council staff acknowledged the administrative failures of the past, describing the development consents as “historic” and time for an update.

Councillor Narelle Davis supported the consultation, framing it as a necessary step in rebuilding the council’s reputation and managing community expectations.

“Our reputation in this area is not good. This gives us an opportunity to actually listen to our community,” Cr Davis said.

“While the streets are narrow and difficult to navigate, particularly for young families and retirees, the council must be honest around our capacity to actually undertake this work.

“We need to know what the residents actually are expecting and are prepared to contribute to this process.”

The financial implications of the project remain a key point of discussion and were heavily scrutinised during the meeting between councillors.

While council has a dedicated budget for footpath construction that could potentially cover the 515 metres of required paving, the planting and maintenance of street trees is currently unfunded.

The consultation process is designed to gauge whether residents are willing to support or contribute to these improvements, considering potential impacts on views and property frontages.

The proposed way forward involves three distinct steps including direct consultation with the community for 28 days. Affected landowners will be invited to provide feedback on tree species selection, spacing, and footpath placement.

Staff will then compile a report summarising the community’s desires and concerns, specifically looking for a consensus on whether the infrastructure is still wanted after years of living without it.

If support is confirmed, a detailed report including cost estimates and potential funding sources will be presented to council for a final decision.

The motion to proceed with the consultation was carried by council, receiving support from councillors Summers, Hopkins, Davis, Rose, Elliott, Higgins and Hanna. Councillors Stewart and Rooney voted against the motion.

Council ended the motion agreeing that as East Jindabyne continues to evolve, this initiative marks a significant effort to reconcile past planning errors with the current needs of the community.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the upcoming 28-day window to ensure the final infrastructure plan reflects the practical and aesthetic requirements of the Alpine Sands estate in East Jindabyne.