A Berridale woman who discovered a passion for the trades while working as a Perisher lift operator has re-trained as an electrician at the iconic ski resort.

Anna Burrows, 28, originally went to university to study exercise sports science but a part-time job as a ‘lifty’ at Perisher changed the course of her career.

After spending two seasons as a trade assistant, she fell in love with the hands-on nature of trades and successfully applied for an electrical apprenticeship in her mid-20s.

Now a fourth-year apprentice, Ms Burrows is part of a rising tide of women entering the male-dominated trade.

Women make up less than four per cent of electricians nationally but the number of women in electrical trades has increased by 65 per cent since 2020, according to the Powering Skills Organisation (PSO).

“I love that every day is different as an electrician and you never get bored,” Ms Burrows, who is also a retained firefighter, said.

“One day I might be servicing the ski lifts and another day I might be doing work on the staff accommodation or the retail outlets.

“And electrical is such a diverse field, there are so many avenues I can take after I finish my apprenticeship.”

Ms Burrows hones her hands-on skills and knowledge at TAFE NSW Wagga Wagga, which she attends eight times annually in one-week ‘blocks’.

“What I love about TAFE NSW is that the teachers are tradies first so they’ve done it all before,” she said.

“They’re so invested in your success and really take the time to work one-on-one with you if you need a hand with something.”

TAFE NSW Wagga Wagga Acting Head Teacher of Electrotechnology, Matt Close, said Ms Burrows was a powerful illustration of the career opportunities available in electrotechnology.

“The electrical trade has long been male-dominated, but we’re seeing more women step up with real skill, determination, and passion,” Mr Close said.

“These students are not only technically capable, but they’re also role models for other young women who might be considering a trade.

“Electrotechnology is an exciting and evolving field, and the skills students learn here are the foundation for countless career paths, from domestic electrical work and automation to renewable energy and smart systems.”