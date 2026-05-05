When Jane Watson drives to and from home each day, she does so in fear.

The Michelago resident said she and her fellow Baroona Road neighbours are terrified each time they enter and exit the Monaro Highway.

Ms Watson has launched a petition, calling on the state government to create a designated turning lane at the intersection of the Monaro Highway and Baroona Road. The Baroona Road intersection is about four kilometres south of the Michelago village, and according to residents, poses a significant risk no matter the direction they are headed.

“The turn off south bound is just below the crest of a hill and turn off north bound is a hairpin bend,” Ms Watson said.

“Neither approaches have turning lanes and south bound traffic has to drive along the verge when drivers are turning into Baroona Road.

“This is particularly dangerous at night, especially when you can often have a semi-trailer tailgating you.”

Ms Watson’s push for the state government to fund an intersection has been supported by residents living on roads off the Monaro Highway.

Michelago General Store owner and highway resident, Belinda Hayes, said drivers using the highway should be aware there are many residents who need to turn-off the 100km/h road each day.

“The highway isn’t just a road we use to go on holidays. It’s our local road where we go to work and take our kids to school,” Ms Hayes said.

“Turning off the highway is tricky at the best of times but when you’re in snow season, it’s very dangerous.”

For the last two winter seasons, Ms Hayes and the Michelago community have produced viral social media videos, urging motorists to not only slow down, but to avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

“The number of near misses we have all had is insane. It’s a lack of awareness that people live along the highway,” Ms Hayes said.

“The highway goes straight through our community.”

Ms Watson has written to all levels of government calling for action.