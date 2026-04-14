Our very own Jindabyne powerhouse, Kesha Nevé Oayda, has officially won the 2026 Australian Idol.

Last night night Kesha and Harlan were announced as the top two in place to take the winning title before the nation placed their final votes and Kesha was crowned this years Australian Idol.

"For Australia to not only watch and enjoy it but to vote for you, put their faith and time into you, is pretty cool," Kesha said on the stage before performing her last Idol performance.

Kesha described the Top 12, where she was placed on the bottom two, were difficult weeks for her during the competition and she had to check into believing in herself again.

"What really got me through the tough times was the incredible support I've had every step of the way," she said.

"From my home town in Jindabyne to my friends, my family and of course my dad, the Idol experience has been nothing short of life changing, an unforgettable experience."

The final two nights of the competition saw Kesha sing her heart out, ultimately seeing the inspired nation flood the text line with Kesha’s name.

Kesha has carried the spirit of our community to the national stage with every performance.

We may be a small mountain community, but our reach has proven to be nationwide as our very own singing skier accomplishes her dreams.

Congratulations Kesha! We are all cheering for you and can’t wait to welcome you back home soon!