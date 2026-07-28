The Monaro Community Access Service, Cooma Salvation Army and Mission Australia Cooma are joining forces to shine a light on homelessness in the region and raise awareness for an issue not always visible.

The three service providers will run community events for National Homelessness Week, to help the community better understand the plight facing hundreds across the Snowy Monaro.

MCAS treasurer, Amanda Steinke, said the week is an important time to generate community awareness into a serious local issue.

“In the Snowy Monaro a lot of homelessness is not visual. It’s not necessarily people sleeping rough in public areas, which does happen, a lot of it is secondary homelessness,” Ms Steinke said.

"Secondary homelessness includes people couch surfing or staying in overcrowded accommodation and unsafe environments. These two situations are less visible.

“We want to raise community awareness. Homelessness is a community issue and we need to work together to tackle it.”

On Tuesday 4 August at the Cooma Salvation Army, morning tea and lunch is on offer. There will be hot meals, snacks and takeaway food for community members. The Cooma event takes place between 11am and 2pm.

For the first time in many years, a National Homelessness Week event will be held in Bombala.

On Thursday 6 August from 11am to 2pm at Bombala park on Mahratta Street, the Salvation Army will unveil its new food truck. There will be hot food and support for anyone in need.

Ms Steinke said the events are open to all people, whether you are experiencing homelessness, social isolation or looking to connect with others.

"There are no eligibility requirements, no need to RSVP and everyone is welcome. Just pop in, have something warm to eat, have a chat and leave feeling better," Ms Steinke said.