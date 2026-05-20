Snow lovers hitting the slopes this winter will have more options to get there, with the popular Snowy Mountains Bus Service ramping up in 2026 with more than 800 new services helping visitors make the most of the ski season.

Snow lovers hitting the slopes this winter will have more options to get there, with the popular Snowy Mountains Bus Service ramping up with more than 800 new services helping visitors make the most of the ski season.

Season tickets are now on sale for the Snowy Mountains Bus Service, which will operate daily from 6 June through to 4 October, providing a convenient and affordable transport option for visitors and locals alike. Day passes will be available soon.

Transport for NSW executive director, Rob Austin, said the growth in patronage last year was a clear sign that visitors were embracing public transport as their preferred way to reach the snowfields.

“More people than ever are choosing to leave the car at home and hop on the bus, and we’re responding by giving them even more services to choose from,” Mr Austin said.

“Every year our transport field teams respond to numerous incidents of cars running off the road or getting into strife because drivers have been caught out or are inexperienced driving in alpine conditions.

“Whether you’re a seasoned skier who is confident driving up the mountain, or heading to the snow for the first time, the Snowy Mountains Bus Service makes the journey easy, affordable and stress-free.”

The service, first introduced in 2021, continues to grow in popularity each year and is expected to see even stronger demand this season as more visitors choose public transport for their snow trips amid the fuel crisis.

Last year saw 145,000 passenger journeys completed on the buses to the snowfields, up from 93,000 in 2024. This has prompted the addition of 868 extra services and more frequent trips between the two resorts at Thredbo and Perisher.

The Snowy Mountains Bus Service provides a convenient connection between Cooma, Berridale and Jindabyne with Perisher, Thredbo and the Skitube at Bullocks Flat, making it easier for skiers, snowboarders and day-trippers to travel without the hassle of driving in alpine conditions.

Bus tickets include free all-day parking at The Station Resort, complimentary Park and Shuttle Bus access, and entry to Kosciuszko National Park.

Early bird discounts of 10 per cent off adult season tickets are available until the end of June, while half-season passes from 1 August offer savings of up to 30 per cent.

Mr Austin encouraged visitors to take advantage of the early bird offer and plan their trips ahead of the season.

“Booking early not only saves you money, it means you can sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery while someone else handles the mountain roads,” he said.

“We’ve also made it easier than ever to track your bus in real time, so there’s no guesswork on the day.”

Skiers, boarders and staff can also get from major cities to the Snowy Mountains region via the NSW TrainLink network of trains and coaches, with the option to travel further around the region using the Snowy Mountains Bus.

There are daily rail services between Sydney and Canberra and daily coach connections from Canberra to Cooma as well as Jindabyne three days a week, increasing to seven days from 1 July.

All NSW TrainLink services require bookings and there are limits on the number of skis and boards that can be booked on each vehicle.

Passengers can track all services – both the Snowy Mountains Bus Service and NSW TrainLink coach services - in real time through the Trip Planner website, the Opal Travel app and selected third-party apps.

With hundreds of extra transport services operating across the region this winter, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, book early and leave the car at home where possible.