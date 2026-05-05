From a grassroots swell in Jindabyne to a nationwide wave of support, Kesha Oayda’s win has become a community-backed moment that has captured audiences from the mountains to the coast.

The singing skier, who has been embraced by fans since her early auditions, says the victory belongs to everyone who stood behind her.

“This win belongs to you,” she told supporters, reflecting on a journey that has left her “in absolute awe” of the love she’s received across the country.

The journey to the title of winner for 2026 Australian Idol has been extensive and emotional.

Kesha described a process that stretched over roughly eight months, filled with applications, video calls and countless moments of waiting.

After living abroad for the past three years, the last thing Kesha could imagine was even getting through the audition process let alone taking the prestigious title ahead of her close friends and competitors, Kalani Artis and Harlan Goode.

“It was such a mix of emotions being up on the idol stage waiting to find out the winner, as on one hand I was so incredibly proud and happy for the other contenders and for Kalani or Harlan to have taken it out. I would have been so happy for either of them,” Kesha said.

“However, on the other hand, you want to take it out because you’re so close to that finish line. It was a high pressure situation, I was feeling incredibly emotional and stressed but I was happy to even be up there alongside my two friends, it was all very surreal.”

She ultimately moved from her rural roots of Jindabyne to Sydney as the show intensified, joining a close-knit team of fellow contestants and mentors who helped shape her experience.

“It was a big adjustment coming from the country to the big city, but I loved it, and it was a lot of fun,” Kesha said.

“Once I got to Sydney, I moved in with other competitors which made us all close, it was a proper team experience from the very beginning.”

While the path was demanding, working 10-plus hour days, intense schedules and the challenge of maintaining health and mental health balance, the singer credits the unwavering support of family and friends for keeping her grounded.

“Working such long hour days you’re tired and not eating the diet you normally would, you don’t have time to go to the gym as often as you’d like and I think mental health and stamina are crucial in keeping you focused and stable,” Kesha said.

“It can hit you like a truck if you’re not looking after yourself properly but I was lucky to have support that surrounded me so I didn’t get to that point, but it can be difficult to keep mentally and physically stable throughout the process.”

In the wake of her victory announced in mid-April, Kesha is turning her energy toward the studio.

She plans to write and record new music and start a tour to connect with fans beyond the studio and screen.

Her hometown celebration is already in the works, with a welcome-home performance in Jindabyne planned to thank the community that helped launch her career.

Family played a pivotal and deeply emotional role throughout the competition.

“Having my dad up on that stage with me performing a duet together was a very sentimental moment for me, one we will remember for the rest of our lives,” Kesha said.

“It was probably the most special performance I’ve ever done in my career and my whole family is very proud of me.

“They’re so supportive and the cool thing about my family is that they’ve never pushed me or been overbearing, they’ve always presented me with amazing opportunities and provided me with a healthy, supportive environment that helped me thrive under pressure.”

Looking ahead, Kesha will take the next steps in parallel with early plans for a busy winter season.

She confirmed an upcoming collaboration with local legend and well-known country music artist, Brad Cox, scheduled for a winter performance in Jindabyne on 29 July, where she will share a stage with the renowned Australian artist.

“I can’t even describe what it means to be on a stage with Brad Cox, I grew up listening to his music and am such a fan so to be up there playing beside him is a dream come true,” Kesha said.

“His songs have had such a big part and impact in my life growing up in Jindabyne, so this is going to be a pretty insane performance. I’m very excited it is going to be incredible.”

Beyond that, she expects to focus on her own original music and a tour that will bring her story to audiences around the country.

As she reflects on the experience, Kesha remains grateful to the people who voted, commented and shared her journey.

“This is just the start. I am incredibly driven,” she said, signaling big things to come as she transitions from reality-stage success to real studio work, touring and the chance to tell her story through music.

The community that carried her to the finish line will also see her continue giving back, with plans to stay connected with her hometown, including playing at this year’s Peak Festival in Perisher during the season opening weekend as she then continues to embark on this next chapter.