Jindabyne powerhouse, Kesha Nevé Oayda, known fondly to the nation as the singing skier, has officially won the 2026 Australian Idol.

On the evening of Tuesday, 14 April the top three contestants of 2026 Australian Idol performed for the last time on the idol stage before the top two were announced.

Kesha and Harlan were announced as the top two in place to take the winning title before the nation placed their final votes and Kesha was crowned this year’s Australian Idol.

“For Australia to not only watch and enjoy it but to vote for you, put their faith and time into you, is pretty cool,” Kesha said on stage before performing her last Idol performance.

Kesha described the Top 12, where she was placed in the bottom two, was a difficult week for her during the competition and she had to check into believing in herself again.

“What really got me through the tough times was the incredible support I’ve had every step of the way,” she said.

“From my home town in Jindabyne to my friends, my family and of course my dad, the Idol experience has been nothing short of life changing, an unforgettable experience.”

The final two nights of the competition saw Kesha sing her heart out, ultimately seeing the inspired nation flood the text line with Kesha’s name.

To support Kesha on her last leg of the idol journey, hundreds gathered at the Banjo Paterson Inn, Jindabyne, where Channel 7 crossed live throughout the Idol screening.

As the crowd roared with anticipation, Kesha poised herself and reflected on her journey throughout the competition.

“The memories you make, the people you meet, this really is a life changing opportunity,” Kesha said.

“Little Kesha was so terrified and didn’t think she would make it past the performance she did on Jindy Idol. If she saw where I am today and how far I’ve come she would be proud.”

Beaming with excitement and joy, Kesha’s dad, Nolen Oayda, said she looked like a natural up on the stage, like she was born to be there.

The father and daughter duo performed on the Idol stage together only two weeks ago and it was an experience Kesha said she will never forget.

“Performing with Dad was probably one of the most special moments we’ve shared together that I will ever have in my entire life and I will remember that forever,” Kesha said.

The judges praised Kesha’s ability to get up on the stage and put on such fun and heartwarming performances throughout the entire competition. Judge, Amy Shark, said Kesha was the ‘most talented, coolest chick she has seen on Idol so far’.

The Jindabyne star became the first woman in almost two decades to be crowned Australian Idol winner

Kesha will receive $100,000 in prize money, an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios, marketing and social media support from The Annex, VIP tickets to the ARIAs and TV WEEK Logie Awards and the esteemed title of Australian Idol 2026 winner.

After an unforgettable ride on Australian Idol, Kesha will be returning for a special thank you show at the Banjo Paterson Inn on Sunday, 3 May.

Get ready to celebrate, sing along, and welcome her back in style at The Banjo, Jindabyne from 3pm to 5.30pm, free entry, ticket reservations will open next week.

“It’s been unbelievable. I can’t thank everyone enough for the support, messages, posts and especially the votes. I’m so excited to come back to Jindy and perform for you all,” Kesha said.