A second Cooma screening of ‘Alphabet Lane’, by local filmmaker, James Litchfield, has been added to the regional NSW tour schedule.

‘Alphabet Lane’, which was filmed in the Monaro, will arrive in South East NSW this month with a Q and A tour.

The film will be screened at Cooma Little Theatre on 11 and 12 June. The second date added as the first one almost sold out before being advertised. A screening will also take place on 18 June at Jindabyne Cinema.

A filmmaker Q and A session with special guests will be held following the screenings.

James’s film debut features stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Apple Cider Vinegar) and Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons), Henry Nixon (The Pacific) and Bishanyia Vincent (The Twelve).

It tells the story of a couple who loses control of a joke about imaginary friends. Anna (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) and Jack (Nicholas Denton) have recently moved from the city to the country, and find the reality of their new situation failing to live up to their expectations. So, to keep themselves amused, they invent imaginary neighbours. But what began as a joke takes on a life of its own, and, when letters begin to arrive from their new friends, the “joke” slowly moves itself to the heart of their relationship.

Receiving its world premiere at Melbourne International Film Festival, the quietly unhinged and oddly romantic film offers ant inventive exploration of isolation and creativity.

Film goers are invited to join the filmmakers and select cast in conversation following the 80-minute screening.

The tour also takes in Tathra, Yass, Tumut, Canberra and Narooma and will be followed by a final Melbourne screening on 25 June presented by ACMI’s “New voices in Australian cinema” programme, in partnership with festivals and film schools.

James’s short films are known for their quiet humour and sense of mystery, and he is currently developing feature projects with Joe Films.

Tickets for the Cooma screening can be obtained/booked on the TryBooking event booking website while tickets for the Jindabyne screening can be purchased at the Jindabyne Cinema.