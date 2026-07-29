Cooma therapist and community advocate, Tony Nassar, has two great passions, a love of motor vehicles and supporting men’s mental health.

Mr Nassar, alongside Cooma’s Will Bowerman, is combining these passions to launch a men’s mental health initiative, Boys Under The Hood.

As proud members of Cooma Men’s Table, a space for men to connect, Mr Nassar and Mr Bowerman have experienced the power of men coming together in a safe environment to talk openly about life challenges.

Recognising a need in the Snowy Monaro for men to discuss mental health challenges, the duo is hoping the initiative creates opportunities for men to gather around a shared passion while having important, and possibly life-changing, conversations.

“The Men’s Table showed me that when men feel comfortable and supported, incredible conversations can happen,” Mr Nassar said.

“Boys Under The Hood builds on that same philosophy, but adds another element that many men naturally connect with, being cars.”

Mr Nassar, who has been a therapist in Cooma for 20 years, said there is a parallel between looking after cars and one’s mental health.

“We spend so much time looking after our cars, we service them, check under the bonnet and make sure everything is running well. Yet many men don’t do the same with themselves,” Mr Nassar said.

Mr Nassar and Mr Bowerman have witnessed men close to them struggle with their mental health. They believe more needs to be done, particularly in regional and rural communities, to support men’s mental health.

Cooma businesses and organisations have thrown their support behind Boys Under The Hood.

A Monaro Medical Practice spokesperson said it is pleased to see Boys Under The Hood launched.

“Boys Under the Hood is helping to shine a light on men’s mental health, encouraging conversations, breaking down stigma and reminding everyone that it’s okay to ask for help,” the spokesperson said.

Statistics continue to show men often struggle in silence with issues such as mental health, relationships, grief, loneliness and financial pressures.

“Boys Under The Hood hopes to change the way men deal with their mental health by creating a relaxed, judgement free environment where conversations can naturally happen,” Mr Nassar said.

Mr Nassar said what makes this program unique is that it extends beyond coffee catch-ups. Plans are underway for organised car cruises, weekend road trips and visits to some of Australia’s most iconic motoring destinations.

“Sometimes the best conversations happen side-by-side rather than face-to face,” Mr Nassar said.

“A road trip, a car show or simply standing around a vehicle can create an environment where men feel comfortable opening up.”

The organisation welcomes men from all walks of life, regardless of what they drive. Whether it’s a classic car, a project vehicle, a daily driver or simply an interest in good company, the message remains the same.

“No man should have to travel life’s journey alone. Boys Under the Hood is about mateship, support and connection,” Mr Nassar said.