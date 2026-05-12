The first community market, held at the quaint heritage-listed Michelago Railway Station, drew a large crowd of around 800 people on what turned out to be a successful and enjoyable autumnal event on Sunday 3 May.

The Michelago Heritage Railway open day and market featured 30 stallholders offering a variety of goods.

The Colinton Fire Brigade was kept busy directing traffic to parking especially from 10.30am when people began arriving in a rush.

The horse and carriage rides on Ryrie Street were very well patronised all day, while the two miniature horses attracted plenty of attention from adults and children alike. There were queues at the coffee van and the Michelago Fire Brigade’s barbecue as patrons grabbed a beverage and hot food while browsing the stalls.

A large audience enjoyed the performance of the Michelago Community Choir.

Others took advantage of the Tales and Tours sessions to discover the history of the railway station and the village.

The morse code telegraph exhibit was popular.

The railway station lease is held by the Michelago Region Community Association (MRCA), a small volunteer group.

Association president, Kerry Rooney, said the market day’s popularity with residents, visitors and stallholders would justify a second market later in the year.

The association said all funds raised from the day help to cover the operational costs of the railway station, such as electricity, rental and repairs.

MRCA members thanked the large number of people who attended the group’s heritage open day and market, and the MRCA committee members, their family and friends who set up, organised, cleaned and made it happen.

The sponsors of the market day were Yless4U and the Community Bank Canberra and Regions (Bendigo Bank).

MRCA welcomes new member - if interested in joining, contact mrca@michelagoregion.org.au