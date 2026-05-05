When the Cooma Red Devils were struggling for numbers a few seasons ago and victories were hard to come by, a core group stuck by the club.

One of players who turned up each week and gave it his all during the lean times was Edwin Ingram. Ingram is being praised by his teammates and Cooma Red Devils life members ahead of his 150th match for the senior club this Saturday.

The hard working forward will lead the Red Devils onto Rotary Oval against the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) on Saturday, 9 May, with his family, friends and the Cooma rugby community cheering him on.

Ingram’s leadership qualities, commitment to the club and willingness to help off the field are just a few qualities that impress Red Devils life member, Marcus Caldwell.

“Ed or Steggles as he is known has been one our club’s most important and consistent players over the last decade,” Caldwell said.

“In his 12 years as a senior player he has led by example as a captain and now vice-captain.

“He sets a great example for his teammates, particularly the younger players, to follow.”

Ingram captained the side during some tough years, but his focus never wavered said Caldwell. Caldwell is hoping a large crowd gathers at Rotary Oval to show their support for one of the Red Devils’ finest.

“He stayed strong with the club during some challenging times for us. He helped keep the club afloat,” Caldwell said.

“Steggles’ longevity is something we are really proud of.”

When the Red Devils lifted the premiership shield last season, Ingram was one of the side’s most deserving. The versatile player can play any position in the forward pack and covered many positions during the side’s premiership tilt.

“The premiership last year was so well deserved for Steggles. He had been there when the club was struggling and was then able to enjoy its first premiership since 2002,” Caldwell said.

“He is the ultimate clubman.”

Ingram’s contribution to the club has seen the Cooma product serve on the committee, coach junior sides and regularly help at club events.

The Red Devils kick-off at 2.30pm, while the Devils Angels have the bye this weekend.