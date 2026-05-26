Monaro Committee for Cancer Research (mcCr) has announced an ambitious vision to transform cancer care in the Snowy Monaro region, unveiling plans for a new, stand-alone oncology unit within the grounds of Cooma Hospital.

With $3 million already secured, by a significant 2024 bequest, the committee has launched a public appeal to raise the final $2 million required to complete the fundraising project.

The proposed facility aims to replace the current cramped quarters with a purpose-built environment designed to provide dignity, privacy, and expanded clinical capacity for patients traveling from as far as the Victorian border.

The history of oncology services in Cooma is one of community-led initiative.

The original unit opened in 2007 through funds raised by mcCr and a NSW Cancer Institute grant.

While a 2017 renovation provided a temporary reprieve, the service has since become constrained by growth.

Nurse unit manager for the oncology unit at Cooma Hospital, Erin Dwyer, said the demand for local cancer treatment has sky-rocketed.

“Our activity in the unit has probably gone from about 800 occasions of service to about 3600 since 2018,” Ms Dwyer said.

Despite the dedication of the staff, the physical environment has struggled to keep pace.

The current unit operates out of a converted corner of an old hospital ward, utilizing three former four-bedded bays.

This makeshift arrangement has left the service without essential infrastructure, such as a formal reception area, dedicated administration space, or adequate storage for medications.

The limitations of the current facility impact both staff efficiency and patient experience.

Currently, the unit’s waiting room is the staff tearoom, and the receptionist is stationed at a desk in the middle of the clinical area.

Most critically, the unit lacks an isolation room and private consultation spaces.

“We don’t have enough chairs, enough actual space to conduct our business. Under current conditions, privacy is often compromised,” Ms Dwyer said.

“At the moment, I’ve got a curtain, and everyone can hear everything that’s going on, which is not very nice.”

The proposed concept plans, developed by oncology nursing staff in collaboration with professionals, seek to rectify these issues.

The new stand-alone unit, which would be operated by Southern NSW Local Health District, includes an increase from four treatment chairs to five and a dedicated isolation room with bed capacity for specialised procedures.

“Also included in the plans is two private consultation rooms located outside the clinical space to allow clinics and chemotherapy treatments to run simultaneously,” Ms Dwyer said.

“We would have a formal reception and waiting area as well as a multipurpose space for meetings, support groups, and patient education.”

The project has received support from the Southern NSW Local Health District, but the financial responsibility for the build rests with the community.

McCr is currently working with state representatives, including the Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, to explore additional funding avenues.

The 2024 bequest has provided a substantial foundation, but the remaining $2 million will be raised through community efforts.

To bridge the gap, mcCr has mobilised a series of grassroots and corporate fundraising initiatives.

Recent efforts included a “curry lunch” organized by Cooma Hospital staff, which raised $311 and served as a platform to brief hospital personnel on the expansion plans.

“It’s not much money, but every bit counts,” Ms Dwyer said of the lunch.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to about it thinks it will be money well spent to be able to improve and expand the service.”

The reach of the Cooma oncology unit extends far beyond the town limits.

Patients travel from Jindabyne, Bombala, Delegate, Adaminaby, Berridale, and Michelago to receive life-saving treatment.

For many, the alternative is a gruelling multi-hour commute to Canberra or larger metropolitan hubs - a journey that adds significant physical and emotional strain to those undergoing chemotherapy.

The mcCr committee is now extending its fundraising reach across the entire region, targeting local businesses, corporate sponsors, and community organisations like the CWA and Rotary.

The goal of the new unit is to provide a comprehensive service “close to home,” ensuring that the people of the Monaro have access to high-quality care in a facility that matches the excellence of its clinical staff.

“We’ve got a wonderful service and we’ve got wonderful staff, we just want to improve it for the people on the Monaro,” Dwyer said.

“Having the facility to be able to expand and provide a more comprehensive service is the opportunity we have now.”

Community members wishing to support the project can donate directly via the mcCr website at mccr.org.au, where information regarding bank transfers, raffle tickets, and event registrations is available.

As the Monaro community rallies behind this $5 million vision, the focus remains clear: building a sanctuary for healing that honours the “cancer stories” of the region’s families while securing the future of local healthcare.