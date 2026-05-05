A record breaking season with the bat, one of the better wicket hauls and more juniors featuring in representative cricket than ever before has highlighted a busy Monaro cricket season.

Local cricketers celebrated season 2025/26 at the Monaro District Cricket Association (MDCA) presentation event last week, where player achievements were recognised and volunteers thanked for their efforts.

The association's highest playing accolade, the Brad Miller award for player of the year, went to Berridale star, Tom King. King broke the Monaro record for most runs in a season, amassing 1337 runs across the Snow FM T20 and Alpine Hotel one-day competitions.

He hit 244 and more than half a dozen centuries across the T20 and one-day formats. In the one-day competition alone, he almost passed 1000 runs.

King, not surprisingly, received the batting award for most runs and the honour of being crowned the association's best player for 2025/26.

"Tom has had one of the great seasons a cricketer has had on the Monaro. We spent a lot of time watching the ball sail over the boundary," MDCA president, Nick Moon, said.

His Berridale teammate, Zac McKenzie, collected the batting average award, finishing the season with 281 runs at an average of 141.

The Monaro's leading wicket taker went to another Berridale cricketer, Dan Watts. The off-spinner finished the one-day season with 22 wickets at an average of 16.

Watts' best figures were 5-16 and he was arguably Berridale's best bowler in their grand final win over Coffey's.

Jindabyne fast bowler, Simon Partell, is no stranger to end of season bowling awards and this year was no exception. Partell picked up 14 wickets at 10.4. His best figures of 6-11 were also the best across the competition.

A hotly contested award was the all-rounder of the year. The honour narrowly went to Cooma Titans, Aqib Abassi, who registered 335 runs at 30.45 and 15 wickets at 19.47.

Abassi edged out teammate Mohsin Imran and Coffey's, Hunter Caldwell.

The district's most promising under 18 cricketers impressed this season with bat and ball. The under 18 cricketer of the year was closely contested with Dalgety fast bowler, Aaron Fenton, received the honour.

Fenton collected 13 wickets established himself as one of the competition's best fast bowlers.

The Monaro representative senior side contested the Burns Cup this season. The team defeated Shoalhaven and Southern Tablelands at home. Captain, Tom King, presented the representative cricketer of the year award to Russ Haylock.

Haylock was the side's leading run scorer, finishing the Burns Cup with 176 runs at 35.2. His top score of 68 came against Shoalhaven at Cooma's Rotary Oval.

One of the association's most significant awards is the Fred Nichols Spirit of Cricket award. Fred Nichols senior was a long servant of Monaro cricket and each year, the award in his name goes to a player who demonstrated good sportsmanship and is fine ambassador for Monaro cricket.

The Fred Nichols Spirit of Cricket accolade for season 2025/26 was presented to Rhythm's Stu Wood.

"Stu plays the game the right way. He is fair, honest and upholds the ‘spirits’ of cricket," Moon, said.

"He is a willing helper through umpiring and involvement with junior coaching. Stu coached a junior side this year."

The association also presented its major junior awards. Jindabyne talent, Mason Marks, was judged the junior cricketer of the year. The award was sponsored by Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain.

Other junior awards were: Monaro bowler of the year - Sam Preston, 11 wickets @ 6.83; Monaro junior batter of year - Lakyn Tonks 282 runs @ 282; and Monaro junior female cricket of year - Jenaya Tonks who represented a Southern Districts Cricket Zone said.

A special presentation was made to the MDCA's newest life member, Ben Hearn. Hearn was presented with a medal and a video tribute, where Monaro cricketers praised his for his many years of work for Berridale and the association.