Monaro High School (MHS) is offering more opportunities for high potential and gifted education to its students this year.

The school has introduced an enrichment class in English and Human Society and Its Environment (HSIE) for stage five students.

This class offers extra opportunities for advanced learning and talent development. It provides structured extension opportunities that move beyond the standard curriculum and deepen understanding.

MHS principal, James Armitage, said the enrichment class has been well-received with the 20 Year 9 and 10 students rising to the extra challenge.

“We are very excited to be running the Stage 5 Enrichment class this year,” Mr Armitage said.

“Through the class we can provide an environment that identifies and nurtures talent in English and HSIE. It provides the opportunity for students to extend their thinking with more complex, abstract and open-ended tasks.

“Our enrichment teachers are doing an excellent job, and it’s great to see the students expanding their learning.

“I am really proud of our staff and their commitment to ensuring our students with high potential are getting such wonderful opportunities.”

In a practical sense, the teachers ask more open-ended questions of the students in the enrichment class. Learning activities include group debates and discussions, analytical writing and engagement with sources, which are more varied and academic in nature.

The enrichment class teachers said the students are responding well and enjoying the opportunity to extend their learning.

“I think by creating this class, it is confirmation for us that the teachers believe in us and want to push us to do well,” one student said.

Another student said the class pushes them outside of their comfort zone and challenges them to do better and to learn more skills, such as better writing skills.

“As a Year 9 student, it is great to be together with the Year 10s as it gives us an extra push to try harder in order to keep up with them,” said another.

According to the students and the teachers, having like-minded students in the classroom, who are willing to take on the challenge of delving deeper into the subjects, creates a positive and focussed learning environment.

The concepts and skills the students are developing in the Enrichment class will also prepare the students for learning they will be introduced to in Stage 6.

All public schools in NSW are now embedding HPGE in their teaching practices and co-curricular activities, with a range of new programs tailored to each school, such as enrichment streams, extension opportunities and STEM programs.

Other HPGE opportunities offered at MHS include Maths, Science, History and English competitions; school theatre production; Textiles, Visual and Industrial art showcases, student leadership initiatives, community volunteering, pathway programs and guest speakers.