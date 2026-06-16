The Cooma Car Club is gearing-up for its largest Motorfest yet with more than 400 entries expected to roar into Cooma for the November event.

Every two years, the club hosts one of the largest motoring events in the South East, bringing thousands of people through the Cooma Showground gates for Motorfest.

Motorfest showcases the best of vintage vehicles, trucks and motorbikes with entrants vying for a number of awards throughout the day. Motorfest will be held on the first Saturday of November and this year, organisers are hopeful for the biggest event since it started in 1999.

Cooma Car Club life member and a key Motorfest organiser, Rogan Corbett, said there is plenty of excitement building ahead of this year’s event.

“Motorfest 2024 had a record number of 376 entries and we are targeting more this year,” Mr Corbett said.

“There will be the usual offerings for people to look at including vintage and classic cars, muscle cars, motorbikes, stationary engines, trucks and electric vehicles.

“We have thousands of people attend. We are hoping for more than 4000 visitors.”

Motorfest has grown into the Snowy Monaro’s largest motoring event and one of the biggest in the South East.

Mr Corbett said the club is committed to holding the event every two years to deliver a boost to Cooma’s economy and support locals.

“A lot of the events we run are not just because we love cars, but because we love our town. Motorfest brings thousands to town and would generate tens of thousands of dollars to the economy,” Mr Corbett said.

“We have locals providing food vans at Motorfest and offer trade stalls.

“There is a lot of benefit for town and the region in Motorfest taking place.”

The Cooma Car Club is bringing the beach to the mountains with a ‘surf, sand and sun’ theme for a display of vehicles in the multi-function centre.

Organisers are hoping petrol prices remain stable to attract a large field of heavy vehicles.

“We had close to 60 trucks last time, they have become a real attraction of Motorfest,” Mr Corbett said.

Motorfest will have plenty of entertainment for the whole family, food vans, coffee and live music.

The car club will use the event to help raise funds for the Monaro Committee for Cancer Research’s (mcCr) push for a new oncology unit in Cooma.

Car owners, no matter the model or era, are encouraged to enter their much-loved vehicles in Cooma’s Motorfest and make the occasion the biggest and best yet.