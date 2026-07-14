Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle accident on Numeralla Road on Sunday.

The head-on collision occurred near Collins Road, at about 10.48am, resulting in one of the vehicles ending up on its roof in a ditch.

Local police and rural fire service units from Numeralla and Cooma attended the scene.

Traffic was affected with one lane operating while the accident scene was cleared.

Emergency services left the site at 12.58pm.

Cooma’s first house fire of the winter season has resulted in a Church Road property being significantly damaged. Cooma Fire and Rescue NSW, Cooma Rural Fire Service and later Jindabyne Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the fire on Thursday 9 July.

Cooma Fire and Rescue NSW captain, Nick Moon, said the property was fully involved when firefighters arrived. He said brigades arrived within about five to six minutes and found the property well alight.

Essential Energy cut power to the property while firefighters battled the blaze.