WaterNSW has downgraded a precautionary red alert warning for high levels of algae in the Murrumbidgee River from downstream of Tantangara Reservoir to the ACT border.

The downgraded alert is based on sampling data, satellite imagery and visual observations and follows a public alert issued on 12 and 19 March. The alert level is now at amber alert.

WaterNSW is advising the public to continue to exercise caution in the area, especially where the bloom is evident.

The advice applies only to untreated water within this part of the river and will remain in place until monitoring confirms that the risk is sufficiently diminished.