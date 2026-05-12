More than 180 delegates representing over 75 organisations attended the 2026 Snow Summit in Thredbo in early May, the first national whole-of-industry gathering of the Australian snow sector in more than two decades.

Senior leaders from all Australian snow resorts, alongside representatives from sport, retail, chambers, lodges, ratepayers, tourism, regional communities and all levels of government, discussed the future of Australia’s alpine industry and the opportunities and challenges shaping the sector.

High-level findings from Snow Resorts Australia’s new Consumer Insights and Economic Impact Study, undertaken by SGS Economics and Planning, reinforced the industry’s scale and significance for regional Australia.

Preliminary findings presented at the Summit showed Australia’s snow industry generates $5.71 billion in economic output, drives $2.13 billion in visitor expenditure and supports more than 22,000 jobs nationally. The full report will be publicly released over the June long weekend.

More than 30 speakers and panellists contributed across 16 sessions, presentations and industry discussions during the two-day summit. The summit featured an industry roundtable, providing delegates with the opportunity to directly contribute to discussions on the future direction of the Australian snow industry. Outcomes and areas of alignment identified during the roundtable will be consolidated into a formal outcomes paper to be released following the event.

Sessions explored the economic significance of Australia’s alpine regions and the broader contribution of the snow industry to regional communities. Plus, the importance of delivering value to guests, year-round activation, snowmaking technology, participation growth, guest experience and the evolving role of Australia’s alpine sector within the broader visitor economy.

Several key Snow Resorts Australia initiatives were also announced during the summit, including the launch of the updated Alpine Responsibility Code, progress toward a new national Toboggan Responsibility Code, and Snow Resorts Australia joining the Outdoor Council of Australia to strengthen advocacy for the alpine industry within the broader outdoor recreation sector.

“Bringing together senior leaders from across resorts, industry, tourism, sport, community and government demonstrated the willingness that exists across the Australian snow industry to come together around the shared opportunities and challenges facing the sector,” Snow Resorts Australia CEO, Josh Elliott, said.

“The summit highlighted not only the economic contribution of the industry, but also the importance of stronger alignment around participation, guest experience, sustainability and long-term planning. The Snow Summit was intended to start those conversations at a national level and build momentum for greater collaboration across the industry into the future.”