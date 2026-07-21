Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Councillor, Mareeta Grundy, has been endorsed as the NSW Nationals’ candidate for Monaro ahead of the NSW state election in March 2027.

The selection process was held on Sunday 19 July with leader of the NSW Nationals, Gurmesh Singh, and chairman, Rick Colless, in attendance along with Member of the Legislative Council, Nichole Overall. Mrs Overall has been recently re-endorsed for the NSW Nationals’ Legislative Council ticket.

Mr Singh said he is proud to see two strong women continuing to represent regional NSW for The Nationals and welcomed the addition of Ms Grundy as part of the team for the 2027 election.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Mareeta to deliver our plan for a stronger regional NSW,” Mr Singh said.

“People want representatives who listen, make sensible decisions and are prepared to stand their ground when their community is being overlooked. Mareeta has already demonstrated those qualities in local government and I know she’ll bring the same determination to Macquarie Street.”

Mrs Overall said she was delighted to back Ms Grundy as a candidate whose record showed she understood the importance of responsible government and genuine grassroots representation.

“I’m honoured to have been re-endorsed by the NSW Nationals to run for the Legislative Council and I’m proud to see that Monaro will have an outstanding local candidate in Mareeta Grundy for the Legislative Assembly,” Mrs Overall said.

“Families, small businesses, farmers and regional communities are feeling the impact of being left behind by Labor. Mareeta has always been prepared to ask the hard questions, stand up for local people and fight for better outcomes.”

First elected to Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council in 2021 and re-elected in 2024, Ms Grundy said she has established a record of advocating for greater accountability and responsible financial management.

During her first term, she opposed the council’s proposed 64 per cent special rate variation, arguing local families and businesses were already struggling and increases were not being matched by service delivery.

Ms Grundy also opposed a pay rise for councillors and the mayor during the cost-of-living crisis.

“My view is that elected representatives are there to make tough decisions, be accountable, and stand up for the people who put them there - that’s the approach I’ve taken on council, and it’s the approach I’ll take if I’m elected to parliament,” Ms Grundy said.

“People across Monaro are telling me the same thing. They’re working harder than ever but finding it more difficult to get ahead,” Ms Grundy said.

“They’re frustrated by rising costs, declining services, and a government that is increasingly disconnected from life in regional NSW.”

Ms Grundy has a professional background in health having worked with organisations including the Australian Institute of Sport, St Kilda Football Club, Canberra Raiders, Heart Foundation, and the Australian Defence Force.

She has also operated her own business and remains involved in local sporting clubs and community organisations.

“Monaro is my home, where I’ve worked, run a business, raised a family, and been very involved in community life,” Ms Grundy said.

“I’m honoured to have earned the confidence of the NSW Nationals to take this next step in fighting for the people of Monaro and to make sure we don’t continue to be left out in the cold. My focus between now and March 2027 is to work every day to give our communities the confidence to know I’m here for them”, she said.