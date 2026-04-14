Bombala will host one of the largest arts events in the south east this weekend when more than 120 artists line the Bombala River foreshore and paint for their chance to share in a $20,000 prize pool.

Some of the most highly regarded artists in the country will converge on Bombala this Saturday to compete in the Bombala Art Prize. With a $17,000 prize for the winner, the arts and cultural event is one of the most lucrative outside a metropolitan area.

The vibrant colours of autumn will take centre stage on Saturday, 18 April as the inaugural 2026 Bombala Art Prize celebrates creativity, community and country.

Artists from across the country have rushed the ticketing site, quickly nabbing the 120 registrations available, and tickets for the dinner have sold out as well.

The outdoor ‘en plein air’ setting will allow spectators to watch the creative process unfold as artists capture the colours and atmosphere of the Monaro in autumn.

Set against the picturesque Bombala Riverside Park, the 2026 Prize brings together over 120 artists and 25 school age artists who will paint ‘en plein air’ along the river from 10am to 4pm.

Many notable local artists from across the country will be painting, including our highly celebrated local legend, Lucy Culliton and Archibald Prize winner Ben Quilty.

Charlie Maslin, one of the Bombala Art Prize organisers, said the event will boost the tourism offerings in the South East region and deliver an injection into Bombala’s economy.

“We are building this event to enhance cultural tourism in South East NSW region at large,” Mr Maslin said.

“We want to be embedded in the Far South Coast cultural events calendar and to bring artists from the coast up to the beautiful Monaro Plains in autumn.”

When the paint brushes are put down, artists and community members will head to the exhibition hall for an evening of art, food and celebration.

At 6.30pm the 2026 Bombala Art Prize Exhibition will open its doors to the voters, followed by the official award dinner, to be opened by acclaimed Australian artist Ben Quilty. The night will conclude with an auction of artworks that artists wish to sell from the day.

With a $20,000 prize pool on offer, artists from across the country are keen to have their artwork noticed by the diners in this people’s choice award. Everyone at the award dinner will cast one vote for their favorite work, the artist with the most votes will take home the $17,000 first prize. Second received $2000 and third $1000.

The youth prizes are donated by Parkers Art Supplies and Eden-Monaro MP, Kristy McBain.

Mr Maslin praised the community for supporting the event and thanked sponsors from across the region for enabling the committee to hold such a significant arts prize.

“The local community has warmly embraced this event, and generous support has come from sponsors across the Snowy Monaro,” he said.

Guests will enjoy gourmet canapés, Krinklewood Estate wine from the Hunter Valley and locally crafted international award-winning gins from Nine Circles Distillery, while viewing the 2026 exhibition, placing their votes for the people’s choice award, and participating in a lively art auction featuring works created during the event.

Snowy Hydro funding has enabled painting of the Bombala Exhibition Hall exterior and new lighting for the hall has been funded through the Boco Rock Community Fund.

South East Arts have provided administrative and funding support to the Bombala Arts and Cultural Committee in the organisation of the event.

Sponsorship from Boyce & Co, Forestry Corporation NSW, The Imperial Hotel, Heritage Guesthouse and Motel Bombala have enabled the committee to engage local businesses to seamlessly put together the event. The committee has also received many generous donations from private individualso.

Donations of wine, gin and vodka from Krinklewood Organic Wines and Nine Circles Distillery will pair beautifully with the delectable selection of canapes that will be prepared on the night by Bombala Catering Co.