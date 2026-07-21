The Snowy Monaro is now home to one of the state’s best equipped and most impressive emergency hubs following the official opening of a new Rural Fire Service (RFS) facility in Cooma.

The $16 million setup includes the state-of-the-art Monaro fire control centre, a dedicated emergency operations centre and purpose-built aviation hangar. The modern facility at Polo Flat is set to better protect Snowy Monaro communities during bushfires and other emergencies.

An official opening was held last weekend with NSW Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, RFS commissioner, Trent Curtin, and Member for Monaro, Steve Whan, joining close to 100 people for the occasion. Volunteers from the region’s RFS brigades joined RFS staff at the opening.

Commissioner Curtin said the facility will bolster the region’s emergency response capabilities.

“This is a significant step forward in capability for the Snowy Monaro District and the broader region,” Commissioner Curtin said.

“The new centre gives our teams the space, technology and coordination capability needed to manage complex incidents in a challenging landscape.

“Importantly, it also provides our volunteers with a modern base for training, planning and working together with partner agencies.”

During the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires, it was recognised a larger and fit-for-purpose fire control and emergency operations centre was needed.

Minister Dib praised the work of local RFS volunteers and declared the facility one of the finest in regional NSW.

“Behind every emergency response are volunteers and emergency workers giving everything they’ve got. We want to make sure they have the facilities and equipment to do their job safely and effectively,” Minister Dib said.

“This new fire control centre, emergency operations centre and aviation facility will strengthen coordination and better support the incredible volunteers who serve the Snowy Monaro region.

“The Minns Labor Government is committed to investing in modern, fit–for–purpose emergency services facilities right across the state to ensure communities are prepared for future challenges.”

The new facility will also support multi-agency co-ordination, including collaboration with the local emergency operations controller and partner fire agencies such as Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry NSW.

The project represents a $16.1 million investment by the NSW Government along with Snowy Monaro Regional Council and Snowy Hydro, the latter providing the land for the new facility.

Attendees at the opening were impressed by the new setup. The facility delivers an expanded operational space, improved co-ordination capability and enhanced training and logistics areas for emergency services ahead of the next bushfire season.

The new centre replaces an outdated facility and includes modern incident management and training rooms, logistics and equipment storage, offices, a base for bushfire mitigation crews as well as a helipad and aircraft hangar. Cooma is now one of only a handful of locations in NSW to have a permanent helicopter based at its fire control centre.

During the opening, Mr Whan said the facility will play a key role in leading emergency response efforts in the Snowy Monaro and south east region.

“The safety of our community and the dedicated volunteers and emergency services personnel who protect it is paramount. This is a major investment in ensuring they have the facilities and support they need,” Mr Whan said.

Snowy Monaro RFS District Manager, Lachlan Gilchrist, conducted the official opening and thanked the RFS management team (based at the centre) and RFS volunteers for their support.

Mr Gilchrist made special mention of the efforts of former district manager, Jim Darrant. He thanked Mr Darrant for his work over many years and help in setting-up the new centre.