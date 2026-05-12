Vail Resort has announced the launch of their new Epic Beginner Bundle package ahead of the 2026 snow season, for adult beginners on the slopes.

A spokesperson from Vail Resorts said the Epic Beginner Bundle builds on the momentum of the Epic Australia 4-Day Pass, introduced in the 2025 season as a flexible option for guests who plan to ski just a few days at Australian resorts.

“We’ve seen the Epic Australia 4-Day Pass become a popular option amongst skiers hailing from metro areas who want to stay active in the winter but may not be ready to commit to a season pass,” the spokesperson said.

“The Epic Beginner Bundle advances this strategy by removing barriers for adult beginners, creating a simplified path from first-time experiences to lifelong participation.

“Across our portfolio of mountain resorts, we have seen that three days on snow with expert instruction is often the tipping point where beginners build confidence and decide to continue.

“Our instructors are trained to help you feel confident, learn the fundamentals safely, and most importantly, have fun exploring Perisher, Hotham or Falls Creek. Many first timers who skip lessons end up spending more time frustrated than learning.”

Community stakeholders are excited about the launch of a pass that will bring new guests to Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek, which in turn, brings new customers to local businesses. Vail Resorts has also received positive feedback regarding the value of the bundle and its return incentive.

The spokesperson said the new Epic Beginner Bundle removes the barriers that adult beginners face, like knowing where to ski on the mountain, gear to rent, and pass to buy.

“Our hope is that the Epic Beginner Bundle will make learning to ski and snowboard an easy decision for adults looking to try something new,” the spokesperson said.

“The Epic Beginner Bundle was developed specifically for Australia as a region–focused product, reflecting the unique operating environment, guest demand and learning pathways at Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham.

“We’re continually evaluating guest feedback and performance across all regions, and insights from the Epic Beginner Bundle in Australia will help inform how we think about future beginner offerings elsewhere.”

Australia’s population continues to become more culturally diverse, and that’s reflected in who is discovering the snow.

Perisher is seeing growing interest from first time visitors who are attracted to the unique experience of seeing and experiencing snow and alpine conditions through snowplay but had considered skiing and snowboarding beyond their capabilities or their budget.

The spokesperson said the Epic Beginner Bundle has been designed to welcome these guests, removing common barriers to entry and providing a clear, supported pathway from first experience to confident participation.

“It’s part of Vail Resorts’ broader commitment to making the mountains experience more accessible, inclusive and enjoyable for everyone,” the spokesperson said.

“The Epic Beginner Bundle provides the flexibility to use the three days of skiing and riding at any time of the season or at any of Vail Resorts’ three Australian resorts.

Providing beginners with more consistent access to learning terrain while creating a natural progression point as they build confidence and move toward intermediate runs.”

Perisher Resort opening weekend is June 6 and preperations are underway.